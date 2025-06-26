Rwanda's China-Financed Nyabarongo II Dam Halfway Done - Officials

Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant, Rwanda's newest hydroelectric project, has reached 50 percent completion, with further progress expected before the end of the year, according to officials from the Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL).

The 43.5-megawatt multipurpose dam on Nyabarongo River is designed not only to generate electricity but also to support irrigation on over 20,000 hectares of farmland, supply water, and reduce flooding in downstream areas.

The project was initiated following a February 2020 framework agreement between the governments of Rwanda and China, under which China Exim Bank is providing a $214 million concessional loan to finance construction.

Speaking during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session in parliament on Wednesday, June 26, EDCL Managing Director Felix Gakuba said significant infrastructure components are already under development.

"We are monitoring progress daily. We have completed nearly 50 percent of the works and expect much more progress by the end of the year," he said.

He specifically noted that the powerhouse structure has reached its first level, and the dam's foundation is complete. Focus is now on the upper parts of the dam, which are expected to take another four to five months to build before more levels are added after structural reinforcement.

Gakuba also said that construction of the transmission line has begun, with contractors already on-site.

In addition, equipment for the power plant, most of which has been manufactured in China, is currently on its way to Rwanda.

"Our staff travelled to China to inspect the equipment before shipment," he added.

Nyabarongo II is being constructed between Kamonyi, Gakenke, and Rulindo districts, in Northern and Southern provinces. The dam will stand 59 metres high and stretch 363 metres in length, forming a reservoir with a capacity of 803 million cubic metres.

In a previous statement, Jerome Hitayezu, the Head of the Irrigation Programme at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), said the dam will irrigate areas along Nyabarongo, Akagera, and Akanyaru rivers, as well as upstream areas of lakes Cyohoha and Rweru in Bugesera District.

A major canal will channel water from the dam site in Shyorongi in Northern Province to the farmlands in Bugesera District where most of the irrigation will take place.

Chinese company Sinohydro is the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project and is also responsible for installing the 110kV transmission line.