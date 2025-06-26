Namibia: Personality of the Week - Schmidt Urges Young Footballers to Grow Before Big Moves

Shane Jamal Schmidt, the talented midfielder for Tigers Football Club, has urged young footballers to prioritise growth and confidence-building over rushing to join bigger clubs too soon.

The talented player, who now proudly represents the Shandumbala outfit in the topflight, specifically warned younger players about the risks of chasing big-name clubs without first solidifying their skills and confidence at grassroots and smaller teams.

"Young players need to take their time. Play for small teams where you can express yourself, build your confidence and morale. If you rush to a big club too early, you might lose yourself because the pressure is too much when you're not ready," he advised.

He shared these sentiments in a recent interview, reflecting on his journey as a top-flight player and heavily crediting his father and mentor for their crucial role in teaching him the value of patience.

"My father was my biggest influence while coming up as an aspiring footballer. He taught me to stay grounded and focus on becoming better every day. He vouched for patience in any instance, which made me very careful with my goals," Schmidt shared.

Despite his side, Tigers, finishing in a mid-table position (11th in the 2024-25 Namibia Debmarine Premiership season with 34 points) in the recently concluded football league, the 22-year-old was a very crucial player in their campaign. He contributed significantly with two assists and a single goal during the past season.

Born in Windhoek in 2002, Schmidt started playing football at the age of six, making waves early on by featuring in the school team at Suiderhof Primary School when he was just eight.

In 2015, he played for a Windhoek-based football academy before being granted an opportunity to play for Ramblers. In 2023, he played in the First Division, helping his former side, Athletics Club before getting the opportunity to play for Tigers in the top flight football league, a move he described as a dream come true.

"When I got the call to join Tigers, I was so astonished, given the fact that I was just playing for a small team without much traction. Little did I know my performance was being tracked, and scouts were looking at how I was doing in the First Division. Then I got the call to join Tigers, and I didn't ask so many questions; I just signed, and since then my dream was achieved," he recounted.

He highlighted helping his side secure a hard-fought win against Okakarara United in the Premier League as his career highlight so far. "It was a crucial match where we needed points, and I was brought into the match while trailing. My few touches helped the team score two goals before the 90 minutes, which saw us win the match 3-2 after the final whistle. That was my happiest moment in my career so far," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The player expressed his hope to one day wear the national team's colours but emphasises that he is not in a rush. He believes there is still much to do and learn before he can represent the country at that level.

"It will be a dream come true for me to wear the national colours. Also, I understand the pressure that comes from wearing that badge, and I would like to make sure I wear it with pride and give it my all. I believe there is so much for me to learn; I always gather thoughts and knowledge from seasoned players who guide me about my career," he added.

With several seasons ahead of him, Schmidt hopes to continue growing his career while mentoring up-and-coming footballers on the importance of patience and personal development in the sport.

Meanwhile, Tigers head coach James Britz, praised the young prospect, describing him as the future of Namibia. "He is a complete player who needs to be taken care of. He has the potential to rub shoulders with football's big names in the future. I would say he is a talented player who I see being the future of Namibian football in years to come," Britz affirmed.