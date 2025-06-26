Ethiopia: News - WFP to Close Shire Office, Home to Largest IDP Population in Tigray - Cites Budget, Operational Restructuring

Addis Abeba- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is closing its office in Shire, northwestern Tigray, a town hosting the largest concentration of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region, by the end of June, citing budget constraints and operational restructuring.

Levan Tchatchua, Head of WFP's Area Office for Tigray, told Addis Standard that "we are closing the Shire office," but added that "we will continue managing our operations in the northwest zone from Mekelle."

He said food distribution responsibilities are being handed over to the Joint Emergency Operation (JEOP), a U.S.-funded consortium of non-governmental organizations, while WFP will continue implementing "nutrition, school feeding, and resilience projects."

Claire Nevill, Spokesperson for WFP Ethiopia, said the decision is part of a phased transition "launched in late 2024, in agreement with the Ethiopian Government and donors," to transfer food relief operations in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar back to JEOP.

She noted that "before [war] hit Northern Ethiopia in 2020, JEOP... were the main food operator delivering relief food assistance in the north," and added that "WFP stepped in from 2021, and due to its vast logistical capacity and emergency expertise, soon took on the lion's share of the caseload." The handover, she said, "will be completed by June 2025."

Claire said the closure of the Shire office is "a necessary step to align our workforce with the current size and scope of our operations," but emphasized that "these decisions are taken with the utmost consideration for maintaining the quality of our humanitarian assistance to those in need."

She added that WFP "continues its operations in Tigray, supporting over 280,000 children, mothers and smallholder farmers through a range of interventions," including "treatment for acute malnutrition, providing hot, nutritious school meals and livelihood development support."

She further noted that "ongoing operations in Tigray will be managed from our Mekelle office, which will remain open."

"As the operational landscape evolves," she said, "WFP Ethiopia remains committed to delivering essential assistance efficiently and effectively to those in need," and added that "should the operational context require, WFP has the capacity to adapt and scale up staffing to respond to emerging needs swiftly."

Claire confirmed that, in addition to Shire, WFP is also set to close its office in Kebri Dehar, in the Somali Region.

The office closure follows earlier warnings by WFP of an impending pipeline break, citing persistent funding gaps. In its April country brief, the agency said it was "compelled to reduce ration size back to 65 percent of the standard ration from 80 percent in February," with the current basket comprising "9 kg of cereals, 1 kg of pulses and 1.1 kg of oil."

The agency previously announced the suspension of nutrition treatment programmes for 650,000 malnourished women and children starting in May, citing what it described as a "devastating" funding shortfall.