Burkina Faso: Zoomlion Extends Sustainable Waste Management Solutions to Burkina Faso

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the leading subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies is set to extend its expertise to Burkina Faso's waste management sector, following a high-level meeting between its Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and Burkina Faso's Prime Minister, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong on Tuesday led a delegation to meet with Burkina Faso's Prime Minister, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, in the presence of the Burkinabe Minister in charge of the Environment, Roger Baro, and the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, Major Colonel David Kabré.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in the realisation of a major project to extending integrated waste management in Burkina Faso.

The initiative shall encompass waste collection, recovery, recycling and treatment within the waste management value chain in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

The project is a result of discussions between Burkinabe and Ghanaian authorities, including the President of Ghana's official visit to Burkina Faso on March 10, and is part of a south-south cooperation initiative focused on sustainable development and job creation.

With over 20 years of experience in the waste management sector, the waste management experts, present in 24 other African countries, aims to leverage on proven technologies and models in Ghana to address Burkina Faso's environmental challenges.

"We are in a logic of promoting internal expertise, African," the Prime Minister said, hailing this hopeful and laudable initiative, both for youth employment and combating unhealthiness. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to accompany and support investors who contribute to the development of the country.

On his part, Dr Siaw Agyepong expressed confidence in the vision of the Burkina Faso President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, including his ambition to boost job creation and promote a prosperous Burkina Faso.

He announced the imminent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Burkina Faso's Ministry in charge of the Environment, a key step before the start of infrastructure work.

As part of the project, Jospong Group plans to train Burkinabe youth in Ghana to manage the facility and its associated services delivery locally.

"We are not going to import Ghanaian workers to Burkina Faso. We will train young Burkinabe people who will take charge of waste management in their country," Dr Agyepong said.