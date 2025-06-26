Ghana: 55,000 Students to Sit for Certificate II Exams June30-July 28

More than 55,000 students are to take part in this year's Certificate II Examination scheduled between June 30 and July 28.

The examination which will be conducted under the auspices of the Commission for Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (CTVET) will be undertaken in two parts, with the first part which comprises all core subjects starting from June 30 to July 7 and followed by one week break. However, the elective subjects will run from July 14 to July 28.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Director General of CTVET, Mr Zakaria Sulemana, stated that a total of 55,295 candidates comprising of 40,339 males and 14,956 females are registered to sit this year's examinations, which mark a critical stage in Ghana's push to strengthen technical education and align it with national workforce development.

He warned that, any candidate, invigilator, examiner or a teacher who would be found in examination malpractice would face severe sanctions including arrest by the Ghana Police.

"Recorded cases of cheating would be reviewed by a disciplinary committee, and penalties may include subject cancellation, suspension, or barring from future exams," Mr Zakaria added.

Mr Zakaria added that, the examination would use test serialisation, a system that generates multiple versions of the same questions to deter cheating by rearranging question order and answer choices.

He added that, candidates sitting in the same examination hall may receive the same set of questions, but these questions will appear in different sequences across various versions of the test.

"The main objective of serialisation is to eliminate or significantly reduce examination malpractices such as cheating and the leaking of questions," he added.

The Director General stressed that the exams are more than academic tests, they assess a candidate's ability to apply practical skills in fields such as construction, welding, fashion, catering, and electrical engineering.

"I urged all candidates to approach the exams with confidence, honesty, and a commitment to excellence and stay away from attempts to undermine the process through dishonest means," he cautioned.

The Commission therefore, reaffirm its dedication to ensuring a transparent, secure, and credible examination process, positioning TVET as a vital pillar of Ghana's human capital development strategy.