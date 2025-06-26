Ghana: Nii Adama Latse II Urges Calm in Ga Mashie... Nii Teiko Tsuru Prays SC to Quash High Court Ruling

Nii Boni Tackie Adama Latse II, one of the claimants to the Ga Mantse Stool, has appealed for calm among his supporters, urging them to allow the legal processes to take its course.

According to him, the law would ensure that the appropriate thing was done to vindicate his legitimacy as the rightfully installed Ga Mantse.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, Nii Adama Latse said he believed the law was on his side as such there was no need to engage in any form of activities that could disturb the peace of Accra and for that matter the country as a whole.

The Appeal's Court on June 12, 2025 ordered the National House of Chiefs, to restore Nii Tackie Adama Latse II to the national register of chiefs as the Ga Mantse within 14 days.

Through a unanimous decision by the three member panel, the court, upheld a High Court ruling which gave the order in November 2021, asserting that the National House of Chiefs, deleted Nii Adama Latse's name from the national register without proof of legitimately been destooled as the Ga Mantse.

"The National House of Chiefs, Kumasi, removed the name of Nii Latse from the national register without any evidence that he was dead, had been deposed or had abdicated or that an adjudicatory body had ordered the removal of his name. The decision of the National House of Chiefs, Kumasi, was ultra vires, constituted an abuse of power and amounted to a wrong exercise of discretion, thereby constituting an error of law," the court said.

Furthermore, the court averred that the NHC's decision to remove Nii Latse's name from the register following another decision of the High Court, differently constituted, was totally misrepresented.

"We question why the National House of Chiefs, Kumasi, was in a hurry to implement the ruling of the High Court, which it ended up misrepresenting, and yet rejected another ruling by the High Court, differently constituted, to the extent of expending taxpayers' money appealing that decision," the panel of three said.

Meanwhile, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has filed an application at the Supreme Court to quash the order directed at the National House of Chiefs to re-enter Nii Adama Latse's name into the national register of chiefs as the Ga Mantse.

Going under a certiorari application, Nii Teiko Tsuru is also pleading the Supreme Court to set aside the June 12 judgment of the Appeal's Court which upheld the High Court's earlier ruling, which ordered for Nii Adama Latse's name to be put back onto the register.

Professor Peter A. Atupare, Counsel for Nii Teiko Tsuru, noted in his application that the High Court, before ordering the restoration of Nii Adama Latse's name, did not give his client a notice and hearing.

This he said violated the rule of natural justice and also failed to afford Nii Tackie Teko his constitutional right to be heard in proceedings that directly affected his rights and interests as Ga Mantse.