Ghana: Lead Lives Rooted in Godliness, Discipline, Strong Moral Values - Prophet Fordjour Urges Youth

Prophet Benjamin Fordjour, Founder of Benjamin Fordjour Ministries, has urged the youth to lead lives rooted in godliness, discipline, and strong moral values.

Speaking at the 5th edition of Invasion 2025 a dynamic youth-centred gathering held at the University of Ghana Sports stadium in Accra on Sunday Prophet Fordjour emphasised the importance of aligning one's life with the teachings of Christ while upholding the laws of the land.

The event was attended by scores of believers for prayer, worship, and biblical teachings that sought to shape and transform the lives of the participants.

Held under the theme "Faith for Exploits," the event challenged young people to rise with boldness, act with integrity, and pursue purpose-driven lives guided by faith.

Prophet Fordjour encouraged the youth to seek spiritual growth and adopt values that foster personal development and national responsibility.

According to him, Ghana's future rests in the hands of disciplined, God-fearing young leaders who are ready to make a positive impact.

"In a world where wickedness overshadows godliness, where mammonism has overtaken spiritualism, where revivalism has waxed cold and satanism soars, where meekness is seen as weakness, my vision is to bring salvation to the unsaved and revival to the broken-hearted. My passion to see the rehabilitation of his generation, his nation and his continent, and a mandate to see man flourish in their God given destinies," he said.

He said with a dint of hard work and dedication the conference which has become an annual event and had been held in countries such as Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Ghana in Africa, the U.K., Belgium, Germany among others

"Each Invasion is birthed with a vision of bringing salvation to the unsaved, drawing hearts back to Christ, losing the chains of oppression, reviving the continents, and redefining human destinies," he said.

The guest speaker at the event Dr Kwadwo Bempah Boateng, Senior Pastor at the Holy Hill Chapel branch of the Assemblies of God, addressing the gathering urged the youth to draw inspiration from exemplary leaders, embrace mentorship, and live lives that honour God.

The event had over 20,000 people in attendance served not only as a moment of spiritual awakening but also a rallying cry for Ghana's youth to rise as agents of change, guided by faith and values that uplift both self and society.

BFM through the Benjamin Fordjour Foundation holds annual charity programmes around the globe with the aim of providing shelter to the needy, food & water to the poor and widowed, and a scholarship programme providing underprivileged students with equitable access to quality education and opening up career opportunities.