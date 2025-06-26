Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Frimpong Manso Joins FIFA TDS Programme in Abidjan

The National U17 male team's Head Coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso, is leading Ghana's three-man technical delegation at the ongoing FIFA Youth National Team Coaches Exchange Programme in Côte d'Ivoire.

Coach Frimpong Manso, Assistant U-17 Coach, Jacob Nettey, and Coach Mubarak Sumaila Gardo left Accra on Sunday for the five-day programme being held in Abidjan.

The event, held under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), has brought together coaches and Technical Directors from 10 African countries, including those that have qualified for the FIFA U17 Qatar World Cup 2025.

The FIFA TDS aims to elevate national team football globally by enhancing talent identification and development programmes for both men and women.

The Coaches Exchange programme, a key component of the TDS, facilitates knowledge and experience sharing among youth national team coaches from various football associations. It is also part of a broader strategy to improve footballing standards between different regions and create sustainable talent development pathways.

Assistant U-17 Coach, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, is currently supervising the Black Starlets' camping exercise, which began over the weekend.

Coach Frimpong Manso and Jacob Nettey will join the Black Starlets team's camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram after they return tomorrow.