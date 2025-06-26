Central Africa: Rwanda Expresses Solidarity With Qatar Following Iran Missile Attack

25 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

Rwanda has expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar following a recent attack by Iran, which targeted the Al-Udeid Air Base on Monday, June 23.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe held a phone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During their conversation, Minister Nduhungirehe "expressed Rwanda's solidarity and support to the State of Qatar and condemned the recent missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani described Iran's attack on the US-run base as "an unacceptable act that violates Qatar's policy of good neighborliness."

The Gulf country had closed its airspace as the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States escalated, causing flight disruptions.

RwandAir announced on Monday the suspension of flights to and from Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates amid the crisis.

Qatar and Rwanda enjoy close cooperation in several sectors, including aviation, ICT, and defense security. The two countries have long term strategic partnerships, such as the construction of the $2.2 billion New Kigali International Airport in Bugesera and RwandAir-Qatar Airways cooperation.

