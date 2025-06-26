Rwanda: Teachers Must Lead From the Front in Fighting Genocide Ideology

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi did not happen in a vacuum. It was the result of decades of carefully cultivated hatred, embedded in institutions, media, and tragically, even classrooms.

If it took that long to build the ideology that fueled genocide, it will take as much - if not more - deliberate effort to dismantle it. And no group carries a greater responsibility in this fight than our teachers.

Schools are where worldviews are formed, where young minds begin to understand their identity and place in society. It is here that the truth of Rwanda's history must be taught, not distorted or minimised, but presented with honesty, clarity, and context. Teachers must be empowered to tell that truth, not only to honour the past, but to safeguard the future.

But we cannot ask educators to carry this burden alone. For teachers to succeed in combating genocide ideology, they must be equipped with accurate resources, ongoing training, and institutional support.

Understanding the complexities of Rwanda's history requires more than a textbook. It demands a deep, reflective engagement with the past and its lingering impact today.

The Ministry of Education and institutions like the Rwanda Basic Education Board have a vital role to play. Teachers need continuous professional development, including civic education, access to reliable materials, and a curriculum grounded in fact and critical thinking. Without these tools, even the most committed educator will be limited in their ability to teach effectively and responsibly.

This is not just a pedagogical issue--it is a national imperative. Genocide ideology, in any form, poses a threat to Rwanda's unity and progress. The classroom remains one of the most powerful spaces to confront and uproot it. If we are to protect the gains made since 1994 and ensure they endure, we must invest in those who shape the minds of the next generation.

Truthful education is Rwanda's strongest defence. Let us support our teachers to carry it forward.

Finally, the role of parents is also critical. We cannot abdicate our duty on this. Our role is as critical as that of the teachers.