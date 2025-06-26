Rwanda: Patriots Vs APR - Diarra Back As Hagumintwari and Elliott Stay Out of Game 3

24 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Semi — Finals

Game 3

REG Vs UGB 6pm

APR Vs Patriots 8:30 pm

APR star forward/center Aliou Diarra will be back from an injury he suffered in Game 1 as the army side square off with Patriots in Game 3 of the best-of-five semi-final series at BK Arena on Wednesday, June 25.

Diarra was walked out of Game 1 against Patriots on Friday, June 20, after suffering a knee injury in a major blow that saw his side lose 78-61.

He also missed Game 2 on Sunday, June 22, although his side tried hard to overcome Patriots in 83-75 victory.

APR coach James Mayer Jr. confirmed that the Malian center has recovered from the injury and will be available for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Patriots will be without two of their star players--point guard Elliott Cole and forward Steven Hagumintwari --who are all yet to recover from their injuries.

"We are ready for game 3. We have injury problems but I will use the players I have since Hagumintwari and Cole are being monitored by doctors," Patriots head coach Sunny Niyomugabo told Times Sport.

Currently, the series are locked at 1-1, before the two Rwandan basketball powerhouses resume their rivalry in Wednesday's Game 3 at BK Arena.

The game will tip-off at 8:30pm.

REG one win away from finals

In another semi-final Game 3 fixture, Rwanda Energy Group will be looking to get the job done earlier as a win over United Generation on Wednesday would see them win the series 3-0 and save time to prepare for the finals.

REG currently lead the series 2-0 from their 82-74 Game 1 victory on Friday and 96-84 Game 2 win on Sunday.

