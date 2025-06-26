Rwanda: What You Need to Know As Govt Prepares to Classify 148 Islands

The Ministry of Environment has announced that a long-awaited ministerial order listing government-owned islands and those designated for human settlement has been prepared and is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in July 2025.

The government is seeking to transform biodiversity-rich islands on Lake Kivu into a national biodiversity park by 2028, a move expected to boost conservation and eco-tourism. Households from some 11 islands across the country will be relocated.

The ministry of environment and Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) conducted research in 2012, 2014, and 2024 to understand the nature of biodiversity found on the islands, especially those of Lake Kivu.

Early this year, a joint initiative involving various institutions was also undertaken utilising satellite images in reviewing the list of islands, with a particular focus on small islands that may have been overlooked in previous assessments.

The inventory found that there are 148 islands, of which 133 are not inhabited.

The importance of islands goes far beyond their beauty since they are Rwanda's great repositories of biological diversity.

Home to thousands of species

According to the inventory, the islands host over 80 bird species, more than 142 plant species, over six mammal species, over six reptile species, as well as other forms of biodiversity.

Some of these species are found only in Rwanda and are in need of special conservation.

They include the marsh mongoose (a semi-aquatic mammal) which eats crabs, frogs, fish, insects, snails, small mammals, birds, and even fruit, and unique species of Euphorbia dawei trees which often grow along riverbanks or rocky slopes.

It offers shelter for insects, reptiles, and small mammals. Its flowers attract insects, helping support local pollinator populations.

The survey also explored seven of these islands--Nyamunini, Mukondwe, Nyenyeri, Shegesha, Amahoro, Mpangara, and Nyarugaba.

Nyamunini, the most biologically rich of them all, boasts 53 bird species, a hundred types of plants, and an astonishing variety of invertebrates, reptiles, mammals, and amphibians.

Mukondwe Island, with the elusive marsh mongoose, accommodates 25 bird species and 57 plant species.

It is home to the forest cobra and the deadly black mamba.

Shegesha Island has 27 bird species and a diverse mix of reptiles, with 46 plant species and a single documented amphibian, Bufo Maculatus (a species of toad).

Amahoro Island offers 14 bird species, 40 plant species, and an impressive population of insects.

Nyenyeri Island hosts three unique mammals, including Surdisorex Norae (a small, insect-eating mammal that shares physical traits with moles), and a selection of reptiles and amphibians.

Mpangara Island, rich in shrubs and native trees, revealed a dense population of Congosorex Suncoides (a small, mouse-like mammal) and a complete reptile lineup, alongside three amphibians.

It has 20 bird species and 34 plant species.

Meanwhile, Nyarugaba accommodates 19 bird species, 20 plant species and a rare sighting of Bitis Nasicornis (a venomous snake).

Across these islands, some species are already listed on the IUCN Red List, underscoring the urgent need for protection.

According to the survey, despite Rwanda's ownership of more than 50 islands on Lake Kivu, none of them are currently protected.

This study makes a compelling case for change.

"As a signatory to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Rwanda is encouraged to safeguard at least 10% of these islands' ecosystems."

The ministry also announced that in partnership with research institutions such as the Wildlife Conservation Society, monitoring of bat populations on Nyamunini Island (also known as Napoleon Island) is ongoing.

How list of islands to be classified could look like

According to the Environment Minister, Valentine Uwamariya, the list of classified wetlands to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in July 2025 will include approximately 130 uninhabited islands that are not registered under any individual's name.

Furthermore three inhabited islands that are not legally registered to the residents and whose inhabitants are expected to be relocated, as well as small islands registered in the names of individuals but located within designated lake buffer zones.

Uwamariya said the ministerial order will pave the way for developing conservation and management plans for each island, in collaboration with institutions such as the Rwanda Development Board, Ministry of Local Government and others.

Following the publication of the order, unauthorised activities--including agriculture, livestock farming, and tourism--carried out on the state-owned islands will be halted in coordination with local authorities.

Designating some islands as Biosphere reserves

Consideration will also be given to designating some of these islands as protected areas (Biosphere Reserves), with the aim of including them on UNESCO's list according to the Ministry of Environment.

Two Lake Kivu islands, Ishyute and Kamiko, that were once deforested and degraded are being restored with 156,000 different tree species.

Ange Imanishimwe, a biodiversity scientist who leads the Biodiversity Conservation Organisation (BIOCOOR) tasked with restoring the two islands, told The New Times that restoration of degraded land and forests was implemented on 200 hectares.

"The islands have been successfully restored and now host a wide variety of biodiversity species. There are no residents living in the area. We plan to develop ecotourism activities there.

We will install trails and benches for tourists to explore fauna and flora on the islands, and create employment opportunities for young people to guide visitors and observe the rich biodiversity present. The area will have potential for research-based tourism," he explained.

Plans for inhabitable islands

The Ministry of Environment said it will continue to support residents living on islands where settlement or farming is permitted, particularly in efforts to combat soil erosion, plant trees and forests, and protect lake shores.

The ministry is set to work with partners to provide tree nurseries to inhabited islands in order to promote widespread planting of both agroforestry and forest trees.

The ministry said it will also encourage development partners to supply island residents with fuel-efficient stoves to reduce firewood consumption.

Once the ministerial order defining state-owned and non-state-owned islands is published, individuals owning land on non-state islands will be legally permitted to sell their property in accordance with existing land and property rights laws.

However, to prevent exploitation by investors, district authorities will be required to oversee the process to ensure that residents' livelihoods are not compromised.

There will also be a strong emphasis on providing relocation support in the form of housing or land, rather than simply offering cash compensation.