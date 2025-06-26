Rwanda: Hakizimana, Niyonzima Extend Mukura Vs Stay

Winger Zuber Hakizimana and Eric Fiston Niyonzima have committed their future at Mukura Victory Sports until June 20276.

The club announced the duo's contract extensions on X on Tuesday, June 24.

Hakizimana started his professional football at Mukura VS after he was promoted to the senior side from the club's academy in 2022.

Meanwhile, Niyonzima joined the Huye-based club from Etoile de l'Est in 2023. Despite getting limited playing time, Mukura decide to extend his contract after showing signs of brilliance whenever he was given a chance to play.

Mukura VS Managing Director Protais Musoni told Times Sport that more four more players who contracts expired at the end of the season, have also agreed to extend their stay while club captain Nicolas Sebwato and Chris Rushema have also opened talks over a new deal.

"We have already agreed terms with four of the players whose contracts expired. We will also announce new signings, both local and foreign, because we want to reinforce our squad," said Musoni.

The club is also set to announce a new head coach next week. He will replace Lotfi Afahmia who joined Rayon Sports at the end of the season.

"We have selected a coach who we believe will help us achieve our goals. We are entering a new project for 2025-2028, and we are confident that this coach is the right person to lead it.

"The new coach will arrive by this Friday because we plan to start preseason training in early July."

Mukura will start preseason training on July 5th.