Africa: World Leaders Recommit to Immunisation Amid Global Funding Shortfall

The Global Summit: Health & Prosperity through Immunisation sees a record number of donors pledge towards Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, securing more than US$ 9 billion towards a target budget of US$ 11.9 billion for its next strategic period (2026-2030)

Additional commitments were made, including an unprecedented US$ 4.5 billion in complementary financing from development finance institutions in support of country systems and accelerated access to vaccines, cost savings of up to US$ 200 million from manufacturers, and more than US$ 149 million in private sector partnerships focused on immunisation delivery

With some donors unable to pledge support at the Summit due to their domestic budgetary cycles, Gavi will continue to work with its donors to ensure its next strategic period is fully funded, as a shortfall will leave millions of children unvaccinated and increase health security risks

- Today, at the Global Summit: Health and Prosperity through Immunisation in Brussels, world leaders pledged support for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, leading to a total of more than US$ 9 billion secured against a targeted US$ 11.9 billion budget for its next five-year strategic period from 2026 to 2030 (Gavi 6.0). Additional donor commitments are expected in the coming months.The Summit also resulted in US$ 4.5 billion in complementary financing unlocked from development finance institutions, up to US$ 200 million in cost savings for Gavi-supported programmes announced by vaccine manufacturers - alongside other innovation and supply commitments that will further boost equitable access to critical vaccines, and a range of private sector partnerships aimed at transforming immunisation systems in lower income countries - including a US$ 40 million anchor commitment towards a new Innovation Scale-Up Fund.

Today's commitments bring Gavi a major step closer to securing the resources it needs for Gavi 6.0, in which it hopes to protect 500 million children from preventable disease, averting between 8-9 million future deaths, protecting the world from deadly outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, mpox and Ebola through its vaccine stockpiles and unlocking US$ 100 billion in economic benefits for countries.

The Summit, co-hosted by the European Union, Gates Foundation, and Gavi, in partnership with Global Citizen, was attended by representatives of 55 donor and implementing countries - including 10 heads of state and government and 24 ministers - as well as leaders from multilateral institutions, civil society, private sector and vaccine industry. Co-hosts the European Union and the Gates Foundation reaffirmed their leadership in global health by making strong commitments to Gavi. The Gates Foundation announced a commitment of US$ 1.6 billion, underscoring its enduring partnership in Gavi's efforts to ensure child survival. The European Commission pledged EUR 360 million, as part of a total pledge of more than EUR 2 billion from Team Europe - which includes the EU and its Member States - collectively the largest donor to Gavi. At the Summit, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced an extension of its EUR 1 billion liquidity facility that can be accessed by any donor to facilitate their pledge, while Team Europe has already pledged nearly EUR 800 million for Gavi's African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) to support local vaccine manufacturing.

Record number of donors

In addition to the co-hosts, the Summit saw a record number of new donors step forward to support Gavi's next strategic cycle (2026-2030). With some of Gavi's existing donors unable to announce commitments due to a need to align pledging with their own domestic budgetary cycles, this broad base of support will provide critical momentum for Gavi as it continues to mobilise resources in pursuit of its US$ 11.9 billion fundraising target.*

With Gavi's implementing countries expected to invest a record US$ 4 billion towards their immunisation programmes over the coming five years, the Summit had strong representation from leaders pledging support and political commitment towards Gavi's model of sustainable co-financing and secure supply through a diversified manufacturing base, including increased manufacturing capacity in Africa. The Summit also saw enthusiastic engagement in discussions on reform of the global health architecture. Gavi, which is implementing its own transformative reform programme called the Gavi Leap, has offered to play a lead role in shaping a dialogue on how to evolve the current landscape so that it better serves countries, and to take proactive steps in forging closer collaboration with its partner agencies.

Call to action

Leaders from all co-hosts of the Summit urged existing donors unable to pledge today as well as potential new donors to step forward to help Gavi reach its target of US$ 11.9 billion. Failure to fully fund Gavi will have significant consequences on the health and well-being of children in lower-income countries, as well as on global health security.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said: "Investing in health is investing in our shared future. Our work with Gavi saves lives. For over 20 years, we have stood side by side, with the European Union contributing over EUR 3.2 billion to vaccinate more than 1 billion children against deadly diseases. But millions still need this vital protection. Today, Team Europe is pledging more than EUR 2 billion. The EU remains committed to this mission so that children across the world are safer, healthier and stronger. This is global solidarity in action."

António Costa, President of the European Council said: "Today's summit is a powerful reminder that global health security is a shared responsibility. Immunisation is one of its strongest foundations. We have to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access to vaccines. The European Union is proud to stand at the forefront of this global effort, helping raise resources and forging innovative partnerships that will save lives, protect communities and promote prosperity. Through Gavi, we are investing not just in vaccines, but in the preparedness and resilience of health systems worldwide. Together with our partners, we are building a more secure and equitable global health architecture. The EU remains firm in its commitment to leaving no one behind."

Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation said: "In a constrained budget environment, it's even more important to focus aid funding on the investments that really work. And Gavi is exactly that. I don't know of anything with a higher impact per dollar in terms of saving and improving lives. Gavi is one of the best investments I've ever made--and one of the best investments countries can make today in the world's future."

José Manuel Barroso, Board Chair, Gavi said: "Today is a good day for immunisation and a good day for global health. We have made impressive progress towards fully funding our next strategic period, secured vital access to finance for health systems investment and seen important progress that will shape vaccine markets and revolutionize last mile delivery. I want to thank all our donors and stakeholders that have stepped up to pledge towards a successful Gavi 2026-2030 period."

Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi said: "I have been humbled by the support shown to Gavi today. As Gavi enters a new strategic period, a period which will see radical change to the way we support countries and converge with our partners at the last mile, we can do so with the confidence that not only our donors, but Gavi countries, the private sector and all other stakeholders stand with us as we build a healthier, more prosperous future."

OUTCOMES OF THE GLOBAL SUMMIT

Unprecedented commitment from traditional and new donors, and Gavi-implementing countries

Alongside strong leadership from Gavi's traditional donors, the Summit welcomed a new generation of partners, resulting in commitments from the largest number of sovereign, philanthropic and private sector donors in Gavi's history. This includes former and current Gavi-supported countries Central African Republic, India, Indonesia, Rwanda and Uganda who all pledged to Gavi 6.0. Gavi implementing countries also emphasised their strong commitment to Gavi's co-financing model.

Record volumes of innovative financing commitments

More than US$ 4.5 billion in new financial instruments and partnerships were announced at the Summit. This includes US$ 3 billion in partnerships with multilateral development banks to provide countries with flexible, long-term support as they transition from aid to self-sustained financing. Gavi will explore the development of a new MDB multiplier mechanism to increase the targeting and impact of joint investments with MDBs. A further US$ 1.5 billion was committed to provide additional liquidity to Gavi - leveraged against existing donor pledges - should it need rapid and flexible access to capital in the event of unexpected activities, including major outbreak or health emergency.

Commitments made by development finance institutions include:

A landmark agreement between Gavi and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to scale sustainable financing, providing up to US $1 billion in financing from AIIB for public-sector health projects in low- and lower middle-income countries, and a new liquidity financing facility, providing up to US$ 500 million for Gavi (and its donors), which both partners are working towards by 2026 (subject to required approvals).

to scale sustainable financing, providing in financing from AIIB for public-sector health projects in low- and lower middle-income countries, and a new liquidity financing facility, providing for Gavi (and its donors), which both partners are working towards by 2026 (subject to required approvals). A new cooperation agreement signed by Gavi and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to mobilise financing for health and immunisation in 36 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

to mobilise financing for health and immunisation in 36 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. An extension of the European Investment Bank's EUR 1 billion financing facility to support both routine immunisation and outbreak response programmes while enhancing Gavi's ability to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers and respond flexibly to global vaccination needs.

financing facility to support both routine immunisation and outbreak response programmes while enhancing Gavi's ability to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers and respond flexibly to global vaccination needs. A strengthened collaboration between Gavi and the World Bank Group to mobilize at least US$ 2 billion over the next five years to finance primary healthcare systems and immunization - working closely with the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, and depending on country demand and resource availability, and support regional vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

Vaccine manufacturers step up

As a public-private partnership, Gavi was able to secure bold commitments from some of the world's most important vaccine manufacturers at today's Summit, who announced initiatives to improve access to critical vaccines against diseases like cervical cancer, Ebola, malaria, meningitis, pneumonia and rotavirus. In addition, price reductions, made possible by manufacturers passing on lower input costs, could enable savings for Gavi-supported programmes of up to US$ 200 million by 2030.

Commitments made by manufacturers include:

Bharat Biotech and GSK announced that the price of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine , for children in endemic countries, would be reduced by Bharat Biotech by more than half to less than US$ 5. The price ambition will be realised progressively, starting now and will reach its overall reduction as the transfer of vaccine production between the two companies concludes.

announced that the price of the RTS,S/AS01 , for children in endemic countries, would be reduced by Bharat Biotech by more than half to less than US$ 5. The price ambition will be realised progressively, starting now and will reach its overall reduction as the transfer of vaccine production between the two companies concludes. GSK announced that a reduction in unit costs, and increased production capacity of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine due to enhanced manufacturing efficiencies will generate cost savings to Gavi of up to EUR 20 million, supporting Gavi's efforts to reach 50 million more children with the malaria vaccine in 2025-2030.

announced that a reduction in unit costs, and increased production capacity of the RTS,S/AS01 due to enhanced manufacturing efficiencies will generate cost savings to Gavi of up to EUR 20 million, supporting Gavi's efforts to reach 50 million more children with the malaria vaccine in 2025-2030. GSK committed to a 17% price reduction for their new rotavirus vaccines blow fill seal presentation, which help save Gavi and implementing countries up to EUR 80 million euros, assuming constant demand and price over the period up to 2030. It will also help countries reduce their cold chain footprint by 30%, creating additional indirect cost savings.

committed to a 17% price reduction for their new blow fill seal presentation, which help save Gavi and implementing countries up to EUR 80 million euros, assuming constant demand and price over the period up to 2030. It will also help countries reduce their cold chain footprint by 30%, creating additional indirect cost savings. With supply now sufficient to meet anticipated demand thanks to expanded capacity, MSD will continue to offer its HPVvaccines to Gavi for use in Gavi-eligible countries at an access price, between 2026-2030.

will continue to offer its to Gavi for use in Gavi-eligible countries at an access price, between 2026-2030. MSD , which is developing an investigational next-generation Ebola Zaire vaccine through a collaboration with Hilleman Laboratories will look to increase production process efficiency and improve product thermostability. If successful, and upon regulatory approval, this advancement could increase global supply and help facilitate access, including through the Gavi-funded global Ebola Zaire vaccine stockpile.

, which is developing an investigational next-generation through a collaboration with Hilleman Laboratories will look to increase production process efficiency and improve product thermostability. If successful, and upon regulatory approval, this advancement could increase global supply and help facilitate access, including through the Gavi-funded global Ebola Zaire vaccine stockpile. Serum Institute of India (SII) will substantially lower the price of the R21 malaria vaccine during Gavi 6.0. This would represent a saving to Gavi and implementing countries of over US$100 million, depending on the exact volumes needed and final approvals by Gavi and UNICEF.

will substantially lower the price of the R21 during Gavi 6.0. This would represent a saving to Gavi and implementing countries of over US$100 million, depending on the exact volumes needed and final approvals by Gavi and UNICEF. SII committed to continuing to offer the most affordable pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) containing most relevant serotypes, at US$ 2 per dose to Former Gavi-eligible countries, and consistently below US$ 4 per dose to never Gavi-eligible MICs, through 2030.

committed to continuing to offer the most affordable containing most relevant serotypes, at US$ 2 per dose to Former Gavi-eligible countries, and consistently below US$ 4 per dose to never Gavi-eligible MICs, through 2030. The recent certification of SII's multivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine - which protects against meningitis serogroups A, C, W, Y, and X - for use in controlled temperature chain (CTC), will allow storage outside of the cold chain for a period of 15 days, ease logistical challenges and improve access, especially in remote areas or where cold chain is limited.

The Summit also reaffirmed support to Africa's vaccine sovereignty through Gavi's African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), which will provide milestone-based financing to regional manufacturing and catalyse productive investment across the continent. AVMA is already driving impact, with technology transfer agreements underway across the continent.

Commitments announced at the Summit include:

Biovac , a leading South African biopharmaceutical company, and Biological E. Ltd , a major global vaccine supplier from India, have signed a landmark technology transfer agreement to manufacture and distribute a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV14) across Africa, which is a priority vaccine under AVMA due to its public health impact and strategic importance for Africa.

, a leading South African biopharmaceutical company, and , a major global vaccine supplier from India, have signed a landmark technology transfer agreement to manufacture and distribute a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV14) across Africa, which is a priority vaccine under AVMA due to its public health impact and strategic importance for Africa. A new partnership between MedAccess and Gavi to explore the development of a mechanism that will provide up to $50 million in guarantee-based finance to African manufacturing projects seeking to participate in the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator.

and Gavi to explore the development of a mechanism that will provide in guarantee-based finance to African manufacturing projects seeking to participate in the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator. UNICEF announced that, by 2035, it is aiming for up to 20% of Africa's demand for eight key vaccines to be met by African WHO-prequalified manufacturers.

Private sector innovation to transform vaccine delivery

Today Gavi also welcomed an anchor US$ 40 million investment in a new Innovation Scale Up Fund, designed to fast-track innovative delivery solutions. Including this groundbreaking initiative, new private sector partnerships worth over US$ 149 million were announced, including collaborations to improve digital and supply chains.

Commitments made by the private sector include:

Grand Challenges Canada will pledge up to US$ 40 million to anchor Gavi's Innovation Scale-Up Fund, aimed at accelerating the scaling of high-impact immunisation delivery innovations, subject to the closing and final determination of the structure and size of the Fund.

will pledge to anchor Gavi's Innovation Scale-Up Fund, aimed at accelerating the scaling of high-impact immunisation delivery innovations, subject to the closing and final determination of the structure and size of the Fund. The "la Caixa" Foundation renews its partnership with Gavi with a EUR 9 million multi-year contribution (2025-2027), leveraging the 1=4 matching fund to make EUR 36 million available in total, thanks to contributions from "la Caixa" Foundation and the Gates Foundation, to expand child immunisation. This partnership is also working to expand geographically through the launch of the Alliance for Child Vaccination in Portugal.

renews its partnership with Gavi with a EUR 9 million multi-year contribution (2025-2027), leveraging the 1=4 matching fund to make available in total, thanks to contributions from "la Caixa" Foundation and the to expand child immunisation. This partnership is also working to expand geographically through the launch of the Alliance for Child Vaccination in Portugal. The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Givewell, Arm and a US based foundation are partnering with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through the Gavi Matching Fund, with the intent to co-invest US$ 35 million in a portfolio of solutions that combine innovative integrated health and nutrition models, AI-enabled digital tools and in-country capacity strengthening for scale and sustainability, subject to approval.

and a US based foundation are partnering with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through the Gavi Matching Fund, with the intent to co-invest in a portfolio of solutions that combine innovative integrated health and nutrition models, AI-enabled digital tools and in-country capacity strengthening for scale and sustainability, subject to approval. Integrate Health and an international charity plan to mobilize US$ 15 million in equal co-funding (from 2025-2030) to scale integrated primary healthcare in Guinea and another Gavi-supported country to further accelerate vaccine equity across West Africa, subject to final approvals.

and an international charity plan to mobilize in equal co-funding (from 2025-2030) to scale integrated primary healthcare in Guinea and another Gavi-supported country to further accelerate vaccine equity across West Africa, subject to final approvals. An international charity plans to contribute US$ 10 million to Gavi through a Malaria Procurement Grant, aiming to reduce childhood mortality across West Africa, subject to final approvals.

to Gavi through a Malaria Procurement Grant, aiming to reduce childhood mortality across West Africa, subject to final approvals. Gavi and Zipline c ontinue to scale up Zipline's drone-based delivery system across Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Nigeria, supported by visionary philanthropies and High-Net Worth Individuals , and matched contributions from the Gates Foundation , for a total of up US$ 6 million . This partnership has already enabled the delivery of over 23 million vaccine doses, accelerating equitable immunization access for millions.

ontinue to scale up Zipline's drone-based delivery system across Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, and Nigeria, supported by visionary and , and matched contributions from the , for a total of up . This partnership has already enabled the delivery of over 23 million vaccine doses, accelerating equitable immunization access for millions. In a first multi-party collaboration with Gavi, Temasek Foundation joins forces with UBS Optimus Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative with support from the Gavi Matching Fund to support a US$ 4.54 million initiative starting in Bekasi City and Bogor District, Indonesia, to reach zero-dose and under-immunized children by strengthening integrated primary health care services through digital health initiatives and comprehensive antenatal care.

joins forces with and with support from the Gavi Matching Fund to support a initiative starting in Bekasi City and Bogor District, Indonesia, to reach zero-dose and under-immunized children by strengthening integrated primary health care services through digital health initiatives and comprehensive antenatal care. The Bayer Foundation has invested more than US$ 2 million of catalytic funding to strengthen immunization and health service delivery for agricultural communities across Africa to date and is looking forward to further scaling its joint activities with Gavi and other partners in the region.

has invested more than of catalytic funding to strengthen immunization and health service delivery for agricultural communities across Africa to date and is looking forward to further scaling its joint activities with Gavi and other partners in the region. The UPS Foundation is providing US$ 2 million to continue to help strengthen supply chain networks that deliver life-saving vaccines to children in the world's poorest countrie

is providing to continue to help strengthen supply chain networks that deliver life-saving vaccines to children in the world's poorest countrie Signalytic - an INFUSE Pacesetter 2024 - will introduce solar-powered, high-speed digital solutions in health centres in Rwanda, thanks to support totaling US$ 1.8 million from Arm, The Coca-Foundation and Project Last Mile

- an INFUSE Pacesetter 2024 - will introduce solar-powered, high-speed digital solutions in health centres in Rwanda, thanks to support totaling from and Additional contributions from other donors include US$ 100,000 from Workday to support INFUSE and US$ 175,000 from a US based family foundation.

from to support INFUSE and from a US based family foundation. Iveco Group and Gavi are proud to announce that a partnership is being finalized to support vaccine supply in Gavi-eligible countries within the framework of Italy's Mattei Plan, supporting the Gavi 6.0 Strategy and Italy's development objectives.

and Gavi are proud to announce that a partnership is being finalized to support vaccine supply in Gavi-eligible countries within the framework of Italy's Mattei Plan, supporting the Gavi 6.0 Strategy and Italy's development objectives. Supported by US$ 5.8 m from Arm and CIFF (from the abovementioned contribution) and Gavi Matching Fund, Simprints is deploying the world's first open-source biometric ID. This hardwareless technology, powered by AI, will link infants to their medical records, supporting malaria vaccine delivery and routine immunisation in Ghana.

QUOTES FROM COUNTRIES AND OTHER PARTNERS

H.E. Professor Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic: "It is with a sense of fulfilling a meaningful duty, imbued with solemnity, that I speak today on behalf of the Central African people to express our deep gratitude to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and to solemnly reaffirm our shared commitment to universal vaccination. I also speak today not only as the President of the Central African Republic, but also as a representative of the millions of African children who depend on our support for their development and their future. The Central African Republic firmly and faithfully advocates for an ambitious and sustainable mobilisation of resources in support of GAVI for the next five years. In this spirit, I am pleased to announce that the Central African Republic is committing to contribute US$ 1 million over the next five years."

H.E. John Mahama, President, Ghana: "In Ghana, we do not view immunisation as a privilege. It is a right that protects our children, strengthens our public health systems, and propels us toward Universal Health Coverage and the broader goals of sustainable development. Vaccines have saved lives, transformed communities, and brought dignity and security to families across the nation. Our partnership with Gavi has been central to this success. Together, we have built a resilient, equitable immunisation system--one that has evolved from reactive emergency response to a fully integrated pillar of our public health infrastructure. As the global vaccine ecosystem evolves, Africa must take charge of its future. Ghana fully endorses the African Union's goal of producing 60% of the continent's vaccine needs by 2040. Our vaccine manufacturing must focus on vaccines for diseases prevalent in our region. For us, vaccine production is not just an ambition--it is a strategic imperative and a matter of national security."

H.E. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic: "Greece reaffirms its strong support for Gavi and its vital mission in promoting equitable access to life-saving vaccines. In a time of global challenges, Gavi embodies the power of multilateralism to deliver concrete results, strengthen health systems, and protect the most vulnerable--especially children--around the world, so that no one is left behind."

H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach, Ireland: "Vaccines have utterly transformed health outcomes across the world. Evidence from the World Health Organisation shows that vaccination is one of the best health investments that money can buy and one of the most impactful tools that we have available to us. Ireland is therefore proud to increase its support to the vital work of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is keeping people across the globe healthy and safe."

H.E. Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta: "Gavi plays a vital role in global vaccine distribution and in strengthening health systems worldwide. Malta remains firmly committed to supporting Gavi's core mission. We will continue to be an active and engaged partner, both through our financial contribution to Gavi's 2026-2030 Investment Opportunity and by leveraging international fora -- including the European Union and the United Nations -- to advocate for equitable access to vaccines and the fundamental right to health for all."

H.E. Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal: "Our cooperation with Gavi represents not only a shared investment in public health, but also a powerful expression of global solidarity. We will remain committed to this effort, and we commend all those who are also joining us in this common endeavour."

H.E. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain: "Spain's commitment to the multilateral system and, in particular, to the global health system, is absolute."

H.E. Amb. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission: "Africa's vision for the future is clear: a continent where no child dies for lack of a vaccine; where zero-dose children are not just reached but retained; where vaccine equity is driven not by global charity, but by local capacity, leadership and innovation. Gavi's 2026-2030 strategy aligns well with this vision. Let us invest--together--in a future defined by health, dignity and opportunity for every African child."

Hon. Dr Anne Aly MP, Minister for International Development, Australia: "During these turbulent times, Australia is steadfast in our commitment to Gavi. We stand by Gavi because we know countries in our region and around the world rely on Gavi's support."

Hon. Dr. Jaleela bint Alsayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health, Kingdom of Bahrain: "The Global Summit has reaffirmed the transformative power of international solidarity in advancing equitable access to immunization as a cornerstone of health, stability, and sustainable development. The Kingdom of Bahrain stands alongside its partners in renewing our shared aspiration for a world where every individual can benefit from life-saving vaccines and the opportunities they bring for a healthier, more resilient future."

Hon. Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), Canada: "Tackling global health challenges requires strong, united action. No child should suffer or die from a disease we can prevent. Canada's continued support to Gavi reflects our belief in the power of global partnerships to drive progress, protect the most vulnerable, and build a healthier, more equitable world for everyone."

Hon. Dr Abdel-Majid Abderahim Mahamat, Minister of Health, Chad: "Chad is facing extreme fragility, exacerbated by the effects of climate change, internal displacement, the massive arrival of refugees, and major logistical challenges. We have nonetheless, been able to make significant progress in our vaccination programme and for this, I would like to commend Gavi for its strategic support over the years, its swift response at the onset of the Sudan crisis, its support for refugees, as well as its investments in cold chain infrastructure and the overall strengthening of our vaccination system."

Hon. Pierre N'gou Dimba, Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Health Coverage, Côte d'Ivoire: "Côte d'Ivoire is pleased to announce a contribution of USD 100 million to Gavi's 2026-2030 strategy, marking its commitment to the Gavi model of co-financing and the importance of country ownership in protecting the next generation."

Hon. Dr Mekdes Daba, Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia: "Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective interventions to protect children and communities from preventable diseases. Gavi's support has been instrumental in reaching those most in need as well as strengthening African countries' health systems. Continued investment in Gavi ensures equitable access to vaccines and safeguards global health."

Hon. Yannick Neuder, Minister of Health, France: "The journey doesn't end today in Brussels. In the face of challenging budgetary and political contexts, it will continue to be a long one. But the COVID-19 crisis showed us that we are capable of rising to the greatest challenges together. And it is together that we will continue to go further, and faster!"

Excellency Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali Radovan, Germany: "Germany will stay committed to protecting people worldwide from diseases. This requires strong international partnerships like Gavi. Every euro we spend on prevention today saves many more in future treatments or pandemic responses."

Hon. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health, Indonesia: "Indonesia's partnership with Gavi over the past two decades has not only transformed our immunisation programmes but also reinforced the importance of global solidarity in health. By becoming a Gavi donor, we aim to ensure that every child, no matter where they live, can access life-saving vaccines. Indonesia's pledge of US$ 30 million for Gavi 6.0 reflects our commitment to a healthier and more equitable world for future generations."

Hon. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy: "I am pleased to announce an Italian contribution of 250 million euros for the next funding cycle of Gavi. We want to keep working together - with vision and determination - to ensure that the right to health is a concrete reality for all".

H.E. Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan: "For 25 years since its establishment, Gavi has overcome numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Gavi has made extraordinary contributions to UHC by ensuring equitable access to vaccines. Immunization saves countless lives and leads to economic growth and health security. Japan hereby promises to firmly and continuously support Gavi's mission "Leaving no one behind with immunization."

H.E. Ki-hwan Kweon, Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Republic of Korea: "In support of Gavi's life-saving missions, the Republic of Korea will make an initial contribution of 50 million US dollars to Gavi 6.0 strategic period. Looking ahead, we remain committed to working with Gavi, and will continue to engage in global partnerships for a healthier, safer and more secure future."

Hon. Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affair, Luxembourg: "I would like to underline Luxembourg's political and financial support to Gavi, our long-term multilateral partner. Global health is a global public good and a priority for our development cooperation and humanitarian action strategy. Vaccine equity begins with access and access begins with capacity, therefore I am pleased to announce Luxembourg's pledge of 5 million EUR to support Gavi".

Hon. Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Monaco: "We must urgently accelerate our efforts to achieve target 3.2 of SDG 3. That is why the Principality of Monaco has decided to double its support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in order to help implement its 2026-2030 strategy."

Hon. Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria: "Nigeria supports Gavi's replenishment because our partnership with Gavi has expanded access to the miracle of vaccines to millions of children. We will continue to increase our domestic resources for health and unlock our healthcare value chain with a view to transition over time."

Hon. Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, Rwanda: "Rwanda reaffirms our commitment to vaccines as one of the most impactful tools to prevent diseases, to end outbreaks,and to save lives. On behalf of his excellence, President Paul Kagame and the government of Rwanda, we pledge to support this replenishment with 1 million US dollars over the next five years."

Hon Ibrahima SY, Minister of Health and Social Action, Senegal: "For our countries, immunisation is a driver of human development and economic productivity. We must therefore eliminate zero-dose children by 2035."

Hon. Julius Bio, President, Sierra Leone: "Over the years, Sierra Leone has expanded access to life-saving vaccines, introduced the malaria vaccine, and rolled out the human papillomavirus vaccine for girls. With support from Gavi and partners, we have also prioritized epidemic preparedness through preventive vaccines against deadly diseases like Ebola and mpox--protecting our people and ensuring global health security. Today, we consistently maintain over 90% coverage of key childhood vaccines--among the highest in our region. These gains have contributed to real progress: child mortality has dropped by more than half, and our communities are healthier and more resilient. Even as traditional aid shifts, Sierra Leone remains committed to strengthening its immunisation programme. Because no nation, no matter how committed, can do this alone."

Hon. David Lammy, Foreign Secretary, United Kingdom: "Gavi's global impact is undeniable. Over 1 billion children vaccinated, over 18 million lives saved, over $250 billion injected into the global economy. I'm immensely proud of the role the UK has played in reaching these milestones. Our ongoing partnership with Gavi will give millions of children a better start, save lives and protect us all from the spread of deadly diseases."

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention: "Africa continues to bear the brunt of vaccine-preventable diseases, yet we are stepping up with innovation, resilience, and vision, expanding local manufacturing, reaching zero-dose children, and responding swiftly to outbreaks like Mpox and cholera. Gavi has been instrumental in this progress. We commend the European Union and the Gates Foundation for mobilising global support at a time when investments in health systems and epidemic preparedness are more urgent than ever. Gavi 6.0 represents a vital commitment to building health sovereignty and saving lives across our continent."

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell: "We are deeply grateful to all those who pledged support for Gavi's next chapter. These commitments bring us closer to reaching half a billion children and expanding access to lifesaving vaccines. As the largest vaccine delivery and procurement agency, UNICEF brings the reach, experience, and determination to help turn this ambition into reality. But the work is far from over. Continued commitment and investment will be essential. Let us seize this moment - together - to make it real."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General: "The world has moved closer to achieving immunization for all thanks to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Gavi's unwavering commitment to reaching children in the world's poorest countries has expanded protection against more diseases, saved millions of lives, and advanced vaccine equity, especially for children who have never received a single dose. Today's commitments bring us one step closer to a world where everyone is protected against vaccine-preventable diseases."

Dr Chitkala Kalidas, Executive Director, Bayer Foundation: "Building on our history of successful efforts to improve vaccination uptake and access to healthcare with partners like Gavi, Bayer Foundation is excited to be scaling and diversifying our collaboration in new and innovative ways, driving better health outcomes for coffee and cocoa smallholder farming communities across Africa."

Dr Krishna Ella, CEO, Bharat Biotech International Limited: "Bharat Biotech, a leader in novel and innovative vaccines, focuses on infectious diseases in Lower and Middle-Income Countries. It is proud to announce supplies of innovative vaccines for malaria and cholera during the GAVI 6.0 period. Bharat Biotech will manufacture at scale the world's first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01E, through a technology transfer partnership with GSK. RTS,S was developed in collaboration between GSK, PATH, and WHO. To address the critical shortage of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), Bharat Biotech in partnership with MSD, Wellcome and Hilleman Laboratories aims to supply HILLCHOL® to support outbreak response, preventive vaccination campaigns, and stockpile replenishment across cholera-endemic and underserved regions."

H.R.H. the Infanta Cristina, Director of the International Area at the "la Caixa" Foundation: "As we look to the future, we carry with us not only the achievements of the past, but the conviction that even greater impact lies ahead. Behind every donation is a child whose life has been changed, and behind every company, every partner, there is someone who chose to believe in something bigger than themselves. This Alliance has proven that when purpose meets partnership, we can achieve the extraordinary."

Anna Hakobyan, Chief Impact Officer & Executive Director Nutrition, CIFF: "Integrated models of health and nutrition delivery--backed by real-time data and digital solutions--can offer pathways for scaling lifesaving interventions, including vaccines, therapeutic food and supplements in challenging contexts in more efficient and sustainable ways. We are proud to stand alongside partners who are reimagining what's possible for vulnerable children and families facing intersecting crises."

Rajinder Suri, CEO, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN): "As Gavi's largest and most consistent vaccine partners, DCVMN members have delivered more than 4.9 billion doses to Gavi 5.0. This translates to over 40 products addressing 19 of Gavi's 20 target diseases--acting as sole suppliers for 12 of these diseases to ensure crucial accessibility, availability, and affordability. We remain steadfastly committed to Gavi's 6.0 strategy. Amidst current geopolitical challenges, we urge all donors, governments, and foundations to redouble their efforts to secure full funding for Gavi, thereby enabling it to sustain and expand equitable Health & Prosperity through Immunisation!"

Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank: "Investing in health is investing in secure, stable and prosperous communities. The extension of the EIB's EUR 1 billion financing package will maximise the impact of GAVI's vaccination programmes in the poorest countries, protecting children and guarding against potential pandemic outbreaks. When we work together, we protect more lives - everywhere."

Dr Karlee Silver, CEO, Grand Challenges Canada: "As a seasoned impact-first investor of global health innovation, expanding equitable access to life-saving products and services is at the core of our work. We're excited and energized to partner with Gavi to strengthen health systems and expand access to care by accelerating the scale of innovative solutions."

Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK: "GSK has been a proud partner to Gavi since its inception, and together we've helped protect millions of children. With over 1.2 billion vaccine doses supplied since 2010, including nearly 100 million in 2024 alone, we're committed to delivering health impact at scale through our scientific innovation. Our investment in Global Health R&D of £1 billion over 10 years and recent improvements in manufacturing efficiencies and production capacity for our Gavi vaccines, enables us to contribute up to €100 million to Gavi 6.0, helping to get ahead of disease together."

Dr David Reddy, Director General, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA): "As founding partners of Gavi, the pharmaceutical industry is proud of its collaboration to combat infectious diseases, contain outbreaks, and tackle some of the biggest global health challenges for over two decades. We remain dedicated to accelerating the development, production, and equitable distribution of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines - protecting lives worldwide".

Emily Bensen, Chief Partnership Officer and Incoming CEO, Integrate Health: "At Integrate Health, we leverage private capital to turn big challenges into practical solutions for equitable healthcare delivery by testing innovations, costing them with rigor, and packaging results to inform government-led scale. This 'learning lab' approach is delivering results in Guinea, where thanks to Gavi Matching Fund investment over the past two years, 4,500 formerly zero-dose children are now vaccinated. Together, we're ready to accelerate impact across Guinea and into another West African country, scaling what works with fit-for-purpose digital tools and the introduction of the malaria vaccine."

Michael Anderson, CEO, MedAccess: "MedAccess is pleased to join Gavi in a partnership to create new financial tools to support vaccine manufacturing in Africa. We share with Gavi and the African Union the aim of ensuring children can be protected by effective, regionally produced vaccines, with reliable supplies even in times of crisis."

Robert M. Davis, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSD: "MSD has been a pioneer in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases for over a century, and we are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Gavi as a key supplier of HPV vaccines from 2026 to 2030. We remain committed to ensuring broad and sustainable access to our HPV vaccines in support of Gavi's ambitious goal to reach 120 million girls by 2030 - and through our investments in production capacity over the years, we have ample supply to meet the growing global demand. Together, we are working to protect some of the most vulnerable populations from HPV-related cancers and diseases, including cervical cancer worldwide."

Kitty Arie, CEO of Results UK: "The creation of Gavi stands as one of the most transformative global health innovations of our time, and its success over the past 25 years is best measured in the millions of lives saved. Civil society has played a vital role in delivering this achievement, as well as campaigning tirelessly to ensure global support for immunisation. In an era of constrained international development budgets, we commend the UK government for recognising Gavi's life-saving, country-led, and cost-effective approach. We look forward to continuing our support as Gavi innovates, deepens its collaboration with global health institutions, and ensures that countries, communities, and civil society remain at the heart of its mission."

Inger Ashing, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children International: "Gavi is one of the most effective public health investments in modern history, helping immunise over a billion children in 25 years. Gavi ensures life-saving vaccines reach those who need them most strengthens pandemic preparedness and helps builds robust health systems. At Save the Children, we work with governments and communities - most recently in Malawi during the cholera outbreak - to protect children from deadly diseases. With partners, we are also reaching millions of zero-dose children in Nigeria and Ethiopia. None of this would be possible without Gavi making vaccines affordable and accessible for the most vulnerable. Continued funding for Gavi is essential - because vaccination makes all of us safer."

Toby Norman, CEO, Simprints: "We're thrilled to continue working with Gavi, Arm, and CIFF on this new venture, which will leverage biometrics powered by AI to help reach millions of children with life-saving vaccinations. Our mission at Simprints is to transform the way the world fights poverty and disease, and our ongoing partnership reflects a shared vision of every child, in every community, having access to life-saving vaccines."

Chika Kemi Offor, Chief Executive Officer, Vaccine Network for Disease Control (VNDC): "I have always believed that vaccine is one of the greatest inventions known to man.For this miracle called vaccine to save more lives all hands must be on deck. We must all come together, provide the necessary funds so more lives can be saved - the ability to prevent is a powerful reminder that saving lives is possible. Let's do this!"

Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, CEO and President, Village Reach: "Low- and middle-income countries committing nearly half of the required vaccine financing is not only be historic - but a powerful demonstration of leadership, accountability, and shared responsibility. At Village Reach, we believe that health systems resilience begins with countries investing in this course. The commitment to co-financing will not only strengthen immunization but anchor it within the broader primary healthcare systems, even in the most fragile and under-reached settings. We support and will continue to work with governments that are choosing to prioritize stronger health systems including vaccines because they understand what's at stake: the health and future of their children."

Ajay Banga, President, World Bank Group: "By expanding joint investments, our partnership with Gavi will help us reach our goal of delivering quality healthcare to 1.5 billion people by 2030. In pursuit of that goal, we will strengthen health systems, build manufacturing capacity, invest in skills, and ultimately create jobs in the health sector. The World Bank Group is proud to support Gavi's replenishment efforts and recognizes its vital role in bringing together public and private partners to advance this mission."

Keller Rinaudo, Co-founder, Zipline: "Almost ten years ago we teamed up with Gavi on a simple idea: create an automated logistics system so reliable that no child ever misses a dose, and vaccination gaps disappear. In the next few years, Gavi can light up this network across the continent, help ministries hit universal health care targets, and save millions every year."

Notes to Editors

*The total funding secured for Gavi 6.0 since the launch of Gavi's replenishment campaign in June 2024 includes:

New pledges to Gavi 6.0;

Commitments by donors to transfer the balance of any funds remaining in the Pandemic Vaccine Pool;

Relevant previous commitments to the International Financing Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm) long-term instrument;

Interest balance from investment income;

Expected carry-forward from Gavi's current strategic period.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone--especially those with the fewest resources--has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.