Malawi Clinches Lucrative Mining Investment Opportunity in Dubai

The Government of Malawi has clinched a lucrative mining investment opportunity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a development that ignites hope and expectation for an increased revenue generation for socio-economic development for Malawi.

The Minister of Mining, Dr. Kenneth Zikhale Reeves Ng'oma, while confirming the development in a telephone interview from Dubai on Wednesday, said the UAE government has already assigned senior officials to attend the National Artisan Small Scale Mining Symposium (NASSMS) in Lilongwe from 14th to 16th July 2025.

"The opportunity was availed to us during a meeting with high-powered delegation from UAE government in Abu Dhabi," said Ng'oma who was accompanied by the Director General of Mining in the ministry, Samuel Sakhuta, and an investor in Malawi on graphite mining, Dr Eyad, who acted as a translator.

The minister disclosed that during the meeting, a intensive clarification on Malawi's mining data came to surface on appropriate methodologies to strengthen the desired interest of the Emirates to come to Malawi and invest through multinational mining company, International Resources Company, under the hub firm, International Holding Company of UAE's government.

Established in 2022, the company has drastically grown and controls multiple projects in Africa and Asian countries.

"We managed to convince the UAE team statistically, such that the leader of their delegation has authorised two of their geologists namely, Shailender Sinha, Vice President of Exploration for International Resources Holdings, and Ravi Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, to come to Malawi to attend NASSMS, which will be held under the theme, "Revolutionizing Malawi's Economy through Mineral-Driven Innovation Creativity and Entrepreneurship for Growth" at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 14th to 16th July 2025," said Ng'oma.

The duo is also anticipated to engage the Department of Geological Survey experts solely for interest conclusion prior to signing a final contract commitment with Malawi Government, according to the minister.

In the same meeting, the UAE officials also expressed suggestion for Malawi to adopt the Artificial Intelligence (AI) digital mining auction system, which flushes out bogus investors and attracts only devoted ones.

The UAE officials also made an expended explanation of how a digital mining auction system works, inspired by UAE's approach, which could potentially benefit Malawi's economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The system promotes efficient allocation of resources as the auction system ensures that mineral assets are allocated to companies that value them most, promoting efficient use of resources.

It also promotes foreign investment as the digital platform attracts international mining companies, bringing in foreign investment and expertise.

This system also triggers economic growth in that a well-designed auction system can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and improve living standards.

Concluding the interface, the leader of UAE team Ali Alrashdi, who is Chief Executive Officer of International Resources Holdings, recognised the top level commitment of the President of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, for sending a high-powered delegation to Abu Dhabi in response to the visit His Excellency Abdullah AL Nahyan and His Excellency Shakboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, made to Malawi on May 6, 2025.