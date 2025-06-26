South Africa: Motorists Called to Exercise Caution Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to take extra caution due to the adverse weather conditions in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Northern Cape.
Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned a cold front would make landfall on Wednesday.
"Wet and slippery roads may result in dangerous driving conditions. Motorists should exercise caution and adhere to safety measures. Heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape [is expected], especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas on Wednesday into Thursday (25 - 26 June 2025).
"Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape," SAWS said earlier this week.
Motorists have been advised to follow these road safety precautions when driving in wet and icy conditions:
- Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.
- Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.
- Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.
- Keep your lights and windshield clean.
- Use low gears to keep traction, especially on hills.
- Don't use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.
- Be especially careful on bridges, overpasses and infrequently travelled roads, which will freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.
- Don't pass snow ploughs and sanding trucks. The drivers have limited visibility, and you're likely to find the road in front of them worse than the road behind.
- Don't assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on winter roads. - SAnews.gov.za