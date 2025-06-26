South Africa: Motorists Called to Exercise Caution Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to take extra caution due to the adverse weather conditions in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Northern Cape.

Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned a cold front would make landfall on Wednesday.

"Wet and slippery roads may result in dangerous driving conditions. Motorists should exercise caution and adhere to safety measures. Heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape [is expected], especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas on Wednesday into Thursday (25 - 26 June 2025).

"Cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape," SAWS said earlier this week.

Motorists have been advised to follow these road safety precautions when driving in wet and icy conditions: