Congo-Kinshasa: Cabinet Briefed On SANDF Withdrawal From the DRC

Cabinet has been briefed on the phased arrival of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This follows the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to terminate the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) intervention.

"About 1 718 SANDF troops have now arrived in the country, and more are expected to arrive over the next few weeks. Cabinet reaffirmed South Africa's continued commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southern African region and commended the efforts by the SANDF troops to contribute towards restoring peace, security and stability in the DRC," Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The withdrawal of the soldiers was announced by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, in May, following a "high level consultation with several role-players in the peacekeeping efforts within the eastern DRC".

Earlier this year, 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries during clashes with the M23 rebel group, as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January 2025 during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

The South African soldiers were part of the SAMIDRC, which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.