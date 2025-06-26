Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Tears Into Biti, Kasukuwere

Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei has launched a scathing attack on former Government ministers Tendai Biti and Saviour Kasukuwere, accusing them of hypocrisy and branding them among the most corrupt individuals in the country.

Speaking during the second edition of the Land Tenure Leadership Success Series hosted by the Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED) in Bulawayo, Tagwirei took a direct aim at critics of government corruption.

"The people who speak the most about corruption are the most corrupt. Have you ever seen that the President does not speak about people? I learn from the President. He speaks about his vision. So, I follow the President's vision -- it's not about corruption, it's about building the country," said Tagwirei.

Tagwirei explicitly singled out former Finance Minister Tendai Biti and ex-ZANU PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere both of whom have been vocal critics of the current administration and of Tagwirei himself often labeling him a symbol of "state capture."

"If I was to stand here -- Tendai Biti knows this -- and I start to talk about his corrupt activities, toenda kupi? (where will we go?)" Tagwirei asked rhetorically.

"As for Kasukuwere, he is one of the most corrupt people I know. So, we don't celebrate people and their misgivings -- we celebrate work and going forward." he added

Tagwirei used the platform to reject long-standing accusations that he unfairly benefits from government tenders.

"I have never gotten a tender from this government since 2019-2020. I have never won a tender -- in fact, I have never wanted a tender from this period. I have never," he said.

He added that his focus was on empowering others, especially youth and those participating in government programs.

"If anyone gets a tender, I will celebrate with you. And if you want capital to supply your tender, I will help you -- come and see me." Tagwirei said

Without mentioning names, Tagwirei also threw shade at those who have left Zimbabwe and now criticize the system from abroad -- calling some of them "tenderpreneurs" who once profited from government contracts themselves.