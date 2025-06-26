Liberia: Police Probe Gruesome Murder of Canadian Returnee

At least five people have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Madam Ricks, the Police said on Tuesday.

Authorities at the Liberia National Police (LNP) say they have launched an investigation into the death of a Liberian-Canadian returnee, Sianneh Goe Ricks, whose body was discovered on Friday in her room in Ben Town, Marshall, Lower Margibi County.

Madam Ricks, was discovered dead, during flammable fire incident in the Marshall Community.

Sources said the deceased had recently returned home after her dream home in Marshall, and met her unfortunate demise on a burning mattress in her bedroom under circumstances residents described as deeply suspicious.

"This is unfortunate a neighbor said, too terrible for our country. How can a fire just catch up, like that? We suspect something is wrong.

"We came to help cut the fire off, but then the police drove everyone out of the yard," one resident said. "No one has told us what the police found or what happened.

Further reports alleged she was beaten, rape and tied up in the mattress, before the suspect setup the flames.

According to family sources, Sianeah had lived and worked in Canada for most of her life but decided to relocate to Liberia after successfully constructing her dream home. She had been living in the house for about a year and a half before tragedy struck.

An Anonymous resident told the New Dawn a suspected foul play in her death, alleging that setting her home ablaze was a calculated attempt to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has confirmed the arrest of five individuals in connection with the horrifying death of 45-year-old Sianneh Goe Ricks.