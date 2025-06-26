Nigeria: Alleged N1.9bn Fraud - How Ministry Director, Surveyor Siphoned Contract Funds - Witnesses

The witnesses took the court through the statement of accounts of the defendants detailing inflows of funds allegedly traced to the federal government.

Two prosecution witnesses have narrated to the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, how a former Deputy Director of Highways in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, and a surveyor, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Muhammed, allegedly diverted over N1.9 billion meant for federal road title acquisitions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the duo before a judge, Jude Onwuegbuzie, on three counts of diversion and misappropriation of public funds totalling N1,936,961,649 between March 2019 and July 2020.

The agency said the alleged offences contravene Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

A statement by EFCC's spokesperson Dele Oyewale captured the highlights of Monday's proceedings in the case.

During the proceedings, William Abimbola, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA), testified as the first prosecution witness.

He presented bank transaction documents belonging to the first defendant, detailing a series of fund inflows linked to the federal government. The documents were admitted by the court as Exhibit PW1E.

Led in evidence by the lawyer to EFCC Abba Mohammed, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Abimbola disclosed that on 21 March 2019, the defendant's account received multiple inflows of N200,000, N300,000, N2,220,000, N917,000, N109,450,000, N3,750,400, and N4,662,000.

He said additional transactions were recorded in January 2019, such as N2,130,000 and N4,530,000, and on 30 January, the account saw further deposits of N4,705,000 and N640,000.

The statement stated that in March 2019, more credits included N180,000, N278,369, N282,100, N1,809,950, N504,700, N525,890, N581,600, N371,460, N297,000, N40,000, N249,500, N80,000, and N30,000.

Continuing, he noted an inflow of N20 million on 4 April 2019, followed by N4.9 million on 16 April, and two inflows of N4 million each on the same day. On 17 April, inflows included N35,108, N250,758, and N3.92 million, all from the Federal Government.

On 26 April 2019, he identified credits of N2.2 million and N200,000, followed by N2.8 million, N1.066 million, N2.4 million, N278,600, N1.14 million, and N197,200 on 2 May.

He added that on 9 May 2019, the account received N630,000 and N2.89 million, while on 13 May, it recorded N504 million and N2.3 million. On 13 June 2019, other credits included N116.8 million, N190,395, N222,400, N286,650, N82,000, and N840,600.

In a separate but related trial involving Mr Olowoniyan before the same judge, prosecution witness, Remigus Ugwu, who is a staff member at Zenith Bank, testified in May as the first prosecution witness, describing how several project managers for the Right of Way Project allegedly transferred funds from the ministry into the defendant's personal account.

He told the court that on 28 March 2019, the account received N4.7 million from Festus Oluwatayo. On 27 June 2019, N10 million came from Pascal Ugochukwu. On 2 July, another N10 million was transferred by Oluwadare Oluwatayo, followed by N3.98 million from Mohammed Ahmed on 10 July.

He added that on 6 January 2020, the account received a large sum of N150 million from Olasehinde Micah Jolomi, part of which--N9 million--was transferred the same day to Chile Ushahemba Samson, a staff of the Federal Ministry. Another N9 million was paid into Mr Samson's Diamond Bank account.

Court process

EFCC had arraigned Messrs Olowoniyan and Muhammed on 19 March before Mr Onwuegbuzie. Both pleaded not guilty.

After their arraignment, the judge remanded them in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, and scheduled their bail hearing for 3 April. On that date, the judge granted each defendant N800 million bail with two sureties who must be civil servants residing in Abuja and provide undertakings to ensure the defendants appear in court.

In a separate charge, Mr Olowoniyan faces three counts of diversion of N439.5 million in public funds. He was also granted bail in this case in the sum of N400 million, adopting similar bail conditions set for him in the other trial.

Charges

One of the charges in the main case reads:

"That you, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, whilst serving as Deputy Director Highways, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and Project Coordinator for the acquisition of titles for Federal Roads, and Suleiman Abdulkadir Muhammed, whilst serving as Surveyor... between March 4, 2019, and October 21, 2019... used your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourselves by putting to your own use the sum of N807,053,000, thereby committing an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000."

In the second charge, Mr Olowoniyan allegedly transferred N301.99 million to Chile Ushahemba and received N19.14 million in cash, which he converted to personal use.

Mr Onwuegbuzie adjourned both matters until 16 and 17 July.