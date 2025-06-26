Tunisia: Fire Erupts in Plastic Factory in Medjez El Bab, Beja

26 June 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Beja — A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a plastic manufacturing unit located in the industrial zone of Medjez El Bab in the Béja governorate.

The blaze engulfed two large warehouses used for storing plastic materials and school supplies, a Civil Protection spokesperson told TAP.

Firefighting efforts continued until 7 a.m. on Thursday, with officials confirming that the fire was brought under control and cooling operations are currently underway.

According to the same source, firefighters successfully contained the fire before it could spread to nearby factories, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

