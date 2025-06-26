Egypt Steps Up Gas Supplies to Industry After Energy Crisis

26 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Karim Badwi underlined on Thursday, June 26, 2025, the importance of intensive efforts exerted over the past period and continued coordination between the ministry and other relevant bodies as part of the fourth axis of the ministry's strategy.

The minister gave the remarks while inspecting the main control center of the national natural gas grid operated by GASCO Company in New Cairo City. The minister followed up on the gradual resumption of gas supplies to different industrial sectors after the end of the latest energy crisis.

The minister ensured the regular flow of gas and the energy supply for domestic market needs, including industry and electricity sectors.

In a statement, the Petroleum Ministry pointed out that the minister reviewed the various operational scenarios for the grid in the coming period and verified the steady supply of gas to the electricity sector during the summer season.

