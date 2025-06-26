Egypt, Poland FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Investment

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call with Polish Foreign Minister Radosl̸aw Szykorski on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The two ministers reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and expressed a shared aspiration to advance cooperation by boosting trade and increasing Polish investments in Egypt.

They also followed up on the outcomes of the Polish minister's visits to Cairo, which included political consultations in April 2025. Both sides emphasized the continuation of bilateral frameworks, including the Joint Economic Committee.

Abdelatty commended Poland's presidency of the European Union during the first half of 2025. He welcomed the European Council's decision to grant Egypt the second tranche of the EU's €4 billion financial support package, a move adopted by a majority of EU member states. The minister also expressed appreciation for Poland's supportive efforts for Egypt within various EU institutions, particularly during its presidency.

Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's contacts to de-escalate Iran-Israel tensions, urging both sides to maintain calm for regional stability.

The Polish minister lauded Egypt's role to boost security and stability in the region and its efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and maintain Iran-Israel ceasefire.