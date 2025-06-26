Mauritius: Cyclist Kimberley Le Court De Billot-Pienaar Honoured for Her Historic Victory in Belgium

24 June 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

A cash prize of Rs 500,000 was remitted to professional cyclist Kimberley Le Court de Billot-Pienaar, at a ceremony held in Port Louis, today, in recognition of her historic victory at the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, which took place on 27 April 2025 in Belgium.

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes is one of the most prestigious one-day races in women's cycling. The triumph of Mrs Le Court de Billot-Pienaar, aged 29, marked a historic first for a Mauritian and African woman in this elite event, highlighting her exceptional talent and determination.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum; the Junior Minister of Youth and Sports, Mrs Eileen Karen Lee Chin Foo Kune-Bacha; and other senior officials were present at the award ceremony.

In his address Minister Nagalingum expressed his deep admiration for Mrs Kimberley Le Court de Billot-Pienaar's outstanding achievement, describing it as a defining moment for Mauritian sport. He underlined the cyclist's remarkable sense of patriotism, noting that her ambition to see the Mauritian flag raised on the international stage reflects true national pride.

Highlighting the Ministry's commitment to recognising and celebrating sporting excellence, Mr Nagalingum stressed the need to preserve such historic milestones for future generations. He affirmed that beyond honouring her individual success, Government stands ready to support the winner in her continued journey. "We will work to further empower other athletes who inspire national unity and pride through their accomplishments," he said.

For her part Junior Minister Foo Kune-Bacha highlighted Mrs Kimberley Le Court de Billot-Pienaar's victory as a powerful story of resilience and self-belief, achieved through years of sacrifice and overcoming obstacles. She recalled that her achievement is not only a sporting milestone but also a source of national inspiration, uniting the country in admiration and gratitude.

The Junior Minister also pointed out that this success is just the beginning of new goals to be reached while reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to providing ongoing support and guidance to help the cyclist continue her journey.

