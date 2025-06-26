Africa Maritime Forces Summit - Reinforcing Regional Collaboration to Enhance Maritime Security

Mauritius and the United States (US) of America are co-hosting the Africa Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) from 23 to 26 June 2025 with the aim of addressing security matters and reinforcing regional collaboration in enhancing maritime security.

Some 150 senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners are participating in the summit. The opening ceremony was held, this morning, at Le Méridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rampersad Sooroojebally; the Ambassador of the US to Mauritius, Mr Henry Victor Jardine; the Commander of the US Marine Corps Forces, General Robert Sofge; and the Rear Admiral, Michael Mattis.

In his address Commissioner Sooroojebally observed that while the sea plays a key role in trade, tourism and job creation, it also comes with significant responsibility. He recalled the economic and environmental importance of a secure maritime domain for Mauritius with its vast ocean territory of over 2.3 million square kilometres.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed Mauritius's commitment to invest in better surveillance systems, adopt new technologies, and expand partnerships in tackling maritime security issues. "A secure sea means a stronger future and we are ready to do our part, to stand with our neighbours and also to learn from other countries," he stated.

Noting that issues such as drug trafficking, illegal fishing, piracy, criminal networks are deeply interconnected and require coordinated, sustained responses, Mr Sooroojebally called for the assistance of the US, India and the European Union in helping African countries beef up their maritime security.

With regard to the summit the Commissioner spoke of the urgent need to strengthen maritime security forces and enhance coordination among countries that share the Indian Ocean waterways. "The summit," he indicated, "provides a structured platform for maritime leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and develop actionable strategies to enhance the security of Africa and the Western Indian Ocean." He added that a shared and global mechanism is key to ensuring a timely and sustainable system to address maritime security issues.

As for Ambassador Jardine, he underlined Mauritius's role as a trusted partner of the United States in addressing regional maritime challenges, highlighting that this partnership has deepened further following the landmark agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago. "The historic accord," he noted, "opens new avenues for cooperation, providing a stable foundation for the US and US Africa Command to work closely with Mauritius in promoting security and preserving a free and open Western Indian Ocean for future generations."

Moreover the Ambassador pointed out the various themes that would be discussed during the summit, namely 'Threats to regional maritime security'; 'The Connecting Ocean: The Role of Non-African States in African Regional Maritime Security'; and 'Developing Robust Regional Maritime Security Mechanisms'. He underscored the urgency to intensify collective efforts in ensuring the sea are safe, free, and open so that all countries benefit from their vital role in trade, security, and natural resources.

For his part General Sofge pointed out the importance of having an honest dialogue, careful planning, and firm commitment to tackling the challenges concerning maritime security matters. "Together we have the ability and the responsibility to build a more secure, stable and prosperous future," he said.

Furthermore he stressed that the US recognises the critical role of African nations in strengthening the world's vital waterways, emphasising that a strong, capable and coordinated maritime force is essential for defending shared interests and advancing regional stability.