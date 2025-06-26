Mauritius: Manufacturing 4.0 Project - Industry Operators Urged to Embrace Advanced Technologies

In line with Government's commitment to the digitalisation of enterprises for enhanced competitiveness, a workshop entitled "Manufacturing 4.0 Project aiming to encourage industry operators to adopt advanced technologies to improve their operational mode", kicked-off, this morning, at The Docks in Port Louis.

On behalf of the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Adil Ameer Meea, the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, delivered the keynote address at the event.

The workshop is facilitated by two Consultants from ROI-EFESO Management Consulting AG Germany, Dr Uwe Steinkoetter and Mr Svyatoslav Funtikov. Around 20 manufacturing enterprises from cross-cutting sectors, along with approximately 75 participants from both public and private sector institutions, participated in the workshop.

Participants will explore key thematic areas such as Smart Factory systems, Lean Management practices, Robotics, and cutting-edge applications including Digital Twins and the Metaverse, demonstrated through VR technology.

In her address Minister Navarre-Marie highlighted that the Manufacturing 4.0 Project forms part of a well-elaborated strategy of the Ministry of Industry, SME and Cooperatives to support manufacturing enterprises to re-engineer their production set-ups based on sophisticated technologies so as to cope up with lack of manpower and rising operational costs.

This new edition of the Manufacturing 4.0 project, she recalled, is being implemented with the involvement of high-calibre technology consultants while underlining the leadership role of the ROI-EFESO in advising public-private organisations worldwide on matters related to Manufacturing 4.0.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming Government's determination to foster a culture of digital innovation, the Minister referred to Government Programme 2025-2029 and Budget 2025-2026 which lay emphasis on shaping the pathway for an innovative Mauritius. The implementation of the National Research and Innovation Institute, the proposed AI Innovation Start-Up Programme, and the fiscal incentive in terms of tax deductions for AI investments by start-ups and MSMEs are other measures outlined in the Budget to support industry operators.

Minister Navarre-Marie also spoke of the Digital Transformation Blueprint 2025-2029 aimed at positioning Mauritius on the highway of technological progress to improve service delivery and overall competitiveness in all fields of activities. She urged industry operators to explore funding options while embarking on this digital journey adding that there are schemes available at the Industrial Finance Corporation of Mauritius Ltd and the Development Bank of Mauritius Ltd.

Dr Uwe Steinkoetter, for his part, pointed out that the workshop will sensitise industry operators on the advantages of technologies associated with Manufacturing 4.0 for more efficient, transparent, smart and value-added businesses.