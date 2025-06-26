South Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team - South Africa

File Fact:

Nickname: Bafana Bafana

Total Appearances:

Three (2011, 2014, 2025)

Last Appearance: Algeria 2022 (Did not qualify)

Titles: 0

FIFA Ranking: 56

Coach: Molefe Ntseki

Captain: Neo Maema

South Africa Eye First Knockout Spot At TotalEnergies CHANHaving qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) for only the fourth time, South Africa will be hoping to finally break their group-stage curse and go deeper into the tournament.Bafana Bafana's CHAN journey has been a mixed one. Their best performance came in 2014 on home soil when they made it out of the group stages but were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Nigeria.Since then, they've struggled to make a meaningful impact, with disappointing campaigns in 2016 and failure to qualify in 2018 and 2022. This year, South Africa return with renewed intent and a squad selected from the country's domestic-based players, giving a platform for local talent to shine on the continental stage.Despite hosting the tournament in 2014, they've never reached the semi-final stage. This year presents a big opportunity to rewrite that history.

What To Expect:

There is cautious optimism around this Bafana Bafana team, which features domestic league standouts and emerging stars the lower division. With more technical depth and attacking flair than in previous editions, expectations are that Ntseki's side will aim to at least make the knockout phase.

Fan Zone:

Did you know? South Africa's only senior continental title came at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 1996 on home soil. Since then, the country has been chasing another major trophy at senior level. While CHAN is not contested with overseas-based players, it remains a prestigious platform, especially for homegrown talent seeking to break into the senior Bafana Bafana squad for future TotalEnergies CAF AFCON or World Cup campaigns.

How They Qualified:

South Africa sealed their spot at the finals after a dominant 2-1 aggregate win over Malawi in the final qualification round. Under the guidance of coach Molefi, the squad impressed over both legs with attacking intent and solid defensive shape.

Key Player To Watch: Neo Maema

The Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder is a visionary player who is renowned for both creating and finishing off scoring chances. His influence was vital as Bafana Bafana managed to qualify for the next edition of the CHAN.

Know The Coach: Know The Coach: Molefi NtsekiMolefi Ntseki returns to the national team fold with the responsibility of guiding Bafana Bafana's CHAN squad. The 54-year-old previously served as head coach of the senior national team from 2019 to 2021, having also worked extensively within SAFA's youth structures, including the U17 and U20 teams.

Known for his tactical discipline and deep knowledge of domestic football, Ntseki is seen as a coach who can get the best out of locally-based players. His focus on structured build-up play and defensive organisation will be key in South Africa's quest to make it past the group stage for just the second time in TotalEnergies CAF CHAN history.

Past CHAN Performances: