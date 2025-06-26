Tanzania: TPDF Set for Glory At Cism World Military Golf Games in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya — Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) men and women's golf teams have arrived in Nairobi and are poised to make a strong statement at the 16th CISM World Military Golf Games 2025, which officially teed off today at Karen Country Club and Muthaiga Golf Club in Kenya.

Organised under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the prestigious continental tournament brings together elite military golf teams from over 19 nations, all competing for top honours.

Head of the TPDF delegation, Major Amanzi Mandengule, confirmed to the 'Daily News' from Nairobi yesterday that both teams travelled safely over the weekend and are ready to compete.

"Tanzania is fielding nine players, six men and three women. Our athletes are well-prepared and ready for the challenge," said Mandengule.

Also read:: New 3D animated series brings Chinese culture to African Screens

He named the men's team members as Major Japhet Masai, who also serves as the captain of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam, Major Chediel Msechu, Captain Samuel Mosha, Corporal Malius Kajuna, Private Samwel Kileo and Nsajigwa Mwansasu respectively.

Representing the women's side are Corporal Amina Hamis, Private Khadija Seleman and Joyce Warega has also joined the squad as part of the women's contingent.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday and officiated by KDF Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri.

Mandengule expressed confidence in the TPDF teams: "We have trained hard and are looking forward to achieving great results and hopefully bringing the title home."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the nations taking part in the tournament are hosts Kenya, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The championship, which rotates host countries, was last held in Zimbabwe, saw over 12 men's and seven women's teams across the globe compete, with Germany and France claiming men and women's team titles.

TPDF women's team scoops bronze medal while the men's team finished seventh, which is the best African position for the African team at the event.

The tournament features both team and individual stroke-play events for men and women. Special contests like the Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin will also be held.

Also read: Traditional dance, music to colour Kizimkazi Festiva

Beyond the fairways, the event aims to foster military cooperation, promote physical fitness and showcase the host's rich sporting culture and tourism offerings.

The CISM (International Military Sports Council) motto is "Friendship through Sport." CISM aims to promote sports within armed forces to foster cohesion, enhance military readiness and identify talent. The organisation also uses sports to promote peace and deconfliction between countries.