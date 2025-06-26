Tanzania: Ouma Targets Historic FA Cup Win Against Yanga

Singida — SINGIDA Black Stars head coach, David Ouma, has declared his squad fully focused and determined to end the season on a high note by clinching their first-ever Federation Cup (FA Cup) title.

The highly anticipated final against defending champions Yanga SC is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, at the New Amaan Complex in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Ouma, a seasoned Kenyan tactician, emphasised that the technical bench has meticulously prepared for the showdown, blending strategy, rotation and rest to ensure peak performance on match day.

"We tried to rotate the squad and rest some players during our last Premier League match against Tanzania Prisons because we had to safeguard them from any unnecessary risks, given the importance of the FA Cup final against Yanga," said Ouma.

This final marks a golden opportunity for Singida BS to make club history by lifting their maiden FA Cup, while Yanga SC, the perennial giants of Tanzanian football, are eyeing their fourth consecutive crown.

Singida BS finished an impressive fourth in the 2024/25 Premier League, amassing 57 points a performance that highlights the team's upward trajectory under Ouma's leadership.

"While our focus was already turning toward the Yanga match, we also wanted to finish the league on a positive note, especially playing at home at Liti Stadium in front of our fans," Ouma said.

Originally set for June 28, the final has now been rescheduled to June 29, a change Ouma sees as a bonus.

"This extra day gives us more time to fine-tune our plans. Our eyes are now fully on Yanga. Despite the quality of our opponents, we believe in our ability and are determined to make history for Singida," he affirmed.

Ouma praised the team's unity and mental strength, underlining the collective desire to leave a lasting mark.

"The team is approaching the match with strong belief in their abilities and a collective desire to make history. That unity and focus will drive them to deliver their best in Zanzibar," he noted.

David Ouma took over the reins at Singida Black Stars on February 4, this year, following the departure of Miloud Hamdi, who had joined the club in December 2024. Interestingly, Hamdi is now in charge of Yanga SC, adding an extra layer of narrative to this already thrilling encounter.