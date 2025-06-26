Tanzania: CRDB's Model School to Be Completed in 12 Months

Dar es Salaam — The construction of the CRDB Bank Model School in Ilala Municipality is expected to take between 10 to 12 months, with the project aiming to produce job-ready graduates equipped with modern, market-relevant skills.

CRDB's Group CEO and Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said during a site visit over the weekend that all preparations have been finalised and the contractor, Juin Company Limited, has been cleared by both parties to begin the assignment.

"CRDB Bank has its own quality standards and we expect this model school to reflect them from structural appearance to the construction materials used. Our desire is to see value for money and timely delivery. We are not entertaining any delays," Mr Nsekela said.

The model secondary school, being constructed as part of CRDB's corporate social investment (CSI) commitment, will comprise 16 modern classrooms, four laboratories to support innovation, one ICT room, a library to broaden learning, 11 staff offices and 53 restrooms 48 for students and five for staff.

The facility will also include sports fields to promote physical education and talent development.

Deputy Speaker and Ilala MP, Mussa Zungu, who accompanied city leaders on the inspection tour, commended the initiative, saying it aligns with national efforts to improve the education sector.

"I thank CRDB Bank for backing the government's education agenda and choosing Ilala District for this flagship project. With its modern classrooms and labs, including ICT facilities, the school will prepare youth to enter the job market with the skills demanded by today's economy," said Mr Zungu.

While the school will be publicly owned, CRDB Bank is overseeing the entire construction process and the facility will bear the bank's name a move intended to ensure the project maintains high quality and serves as a reference point for future school developments.

"We want this school to be a benchmark," Nsekela said, adding that even though the project is a donation to the government, CRDB has applied the same standards it uses for its commercial infrastructure.

According to Dar es Salaam City Council Executive Director, Elihuruma Mabelya, the school will be the council's 119th, serving an expanding population of over 100,000 students across its 118 existing schools. He thanked the bank for its support, and the Deputy Speaker for championing the project.

"This model school will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure gap. The demand for more schools continues to grow daily," said Mr Mabelya.

In further efforts to improve education infrastructure, Dar es Salaam Mayor Omary Kumbilamoto noted that eight storey-structured schools have already been completed and another ten are planned for construction in the next financial year.

Once completed, the CRDB Bank Model School will also raise the number of secondary schools in Dar es Salaam to 380, contributing meaningfully to the region's broader education goals.