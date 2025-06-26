Africa: Ghana, Eswatini Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

24 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Parliament of Ghana today welcomed a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini, led by the Speaker of its House of Assembly, Jabulani Mabuza as part of efforts to deepen inter-parliamentary collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the two nations.

The delegation, which is in Ghana on a benchmarking visit, was received by the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to advancing democracy, good governance, and accountability.

"Though our nations differ in size and constitutional evolution, our parliaments bear the same responsibility--to serve the people, ensure transparency, and safeguard national interests," Speaker Bagbin stated.

The Eswatini delegation is expected to study the operations and best practices of Ghana's Parliamentary Service Board, with a focus on institutional strengthening and legislative efficiency.

The visit is also expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation in capacity-building, legislative reforms, and joint advocacy on continental and global platforms.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to sustaining democratic governance and amplifying Africa's voice in international affairs.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.