Ghana: Telecel Ghana Celebrates Sportsmanship, Heritage At 68th Asantehene Golf Open

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has officially set the tone for the 68th Asantehene Open Golf Championship at Kumasi's Royal Golf Club in a ceremonial tee-off.

The event was held together with Telecel Group Board Chair, Nicolas Bourg, Telecel Ghana CEO, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, and Ghanaian business magnate, Sir Sam Jonah.

The four-day tournament, headlined by Telecel Ghana for the eighth year running, brought together over 200 professional and amateur golfers from seven countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Cote d'Ivoire to compete in various categories.

The ceremonial tee-off, which showcased sporting excellence woven into royal tradition, began with a traditional procession, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony of all competing countries, conducted by a contingent from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Before the first symbolic swing by the Asantehene, the Chair of the Royal Golf Club's Management Team, Kwesi Attah-Antwi, welcomed the dignitaries, guests and competitors to the 18-hole course, while reflecting on the growing impact of the tournament.

"The total participation and interest exceed that of last year with an increase in international participation. It's been wonderful having Telecel Ghana's steady partnership in keeping the golf tradition thriving and improving on the quality of the tournament each year," Mr Attah-Antwi said.

Telecel Group Board Chair Nicolas Bourg reaffirmed the telco's commitment to investing in connectivity and social impact in the Ashanti Region. "We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Ashanti Kingdom. Over the years, this relationship has grown from strength to strength, allowing us to connect lives, support businesses, and uplift communities across the region."

The tournament climaxed with a spectacular Royal Dinner and Awards Gala at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall to celebrate distinguished golfers across all categories.

Speaking at the royal dinner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflected on his earliest golfing experience some 26 years ago, when he first stepped onto the golf course. Despite initial objections from royal protocol, he persuaded his mother and palace custodians to allow him play golf regularly