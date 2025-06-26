Namibia Launches Second Global African Hydrogen Summit

25 June 2025
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)

The second edition of the Global African Hydrogen Summit has been launched in Windhoek yesterday with the international event set to take place from 9 to 11 September 2025 in Windhoek, Namibia, under the theme “Ambition in Action: Fuelling Africa’s Green Industrial Revolution.” The inaugural edition hosted in Namibia last year brought together over 1500 attendees from over 75 countries and over 150 global exhibitors.

Hosted by dmg events in collaboration with the Government of Namibia, endorsed by the Ministry of Mines & Energy and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), the Summit will convene some of the world’s most influential leaders and changemakers. From heads of state and cabinet ministers to global investors, project developers, technologists and industrial leaders, this gathering will provide a platform to accelerate green hydrogen projects and unlock strategic investments that drive Africa’s energy future.

