Namibia: Mighty Gunners Set Sights On League Title

Otjiwarongo-based Mighty Gunners Netball Club (NC) is eyeing the coveted MTC Netball Namibia (NN) Premiership this season, says team manager Tuli Hambida.

Mighty Gunners NC opened their season campaign on a relatively high note and are currently comfortably in the top-five ranking of the NN MTC Premiership.

They have to date played six matches with Unam Ongongo leading the pack on eight points, followed by the Namibian Navy NC, also on eight points, with Extreme NC in third place on six points.

Concluding the top-five bracket on the MTC NN Premiership log standing are Otjozondjupa Nampol NC and Mighty Gunners NC on six and five points, respectively.

Talking to Desert FM recently, Hambida said it was important for the team to have played in this year's Southern Africa Netball Association (Cosana) Club Championships in Windhoek, where they most certainly picked the needed game for the players.

"The previous league has truly been a challenge, and we are excited that now players and the technical team have a mutual understanding of the team's objective and vision this season.

"The league has been very competitive and that alone has brought the desired intensity we want, and as a team we are committed and focused to the challenge at hand."

She said the level of play has without a doubt improved tremendously and though it is still early in the season, Mighty Gunners NC will continue improving and eventually produce the results by winning the league.

"Every game is important and having improved in areas where we lagged behind, things like teamwork and adaptability have now begun to steer the team in the direction that we want," Hambida said.

"As a team manager I have learnt a lot about resilience and, most importantly, during the closely contested matches where the players have to trust each other in producing the results that we want," she said.

"Players have learnt to follow instructions on and off the field of play and that the relationship has improved as each one of us and the players understand what to bring to the table throughout the season.

"Our objective and aim is to win the league. We have a vision and that is to lift the trophy. It is not going to be a walk in the park, but it will take hard work and determination to improve on every game we play."

Slow pacers and strugglers in the early stages of the MTC NN Premiership are Unam Jaguars NC on four points, Afrocat Lions NC and bottom-rocked Eastern Chiefs NC with no single point after having played four matches, while Afrocat Lions have garnered a mere point after four matches played.