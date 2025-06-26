North Africa: Egypt, Turkey Hold Political Talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey held political consultations at the foreign ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Wael Hamed chaired the Egyptian side, while the Turkish side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Burhanettin Duran, according to a press release.

The two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation at various levels and preparations for the first meeting of a joint planning group headed by the foreign ministers of both countries, which is tasked with following up on all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

They also shared views on a raft of international and regional issues and how to attract more Turkish investments to Egypt, especially in the textile and home appliance industries, and how to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion over the next five years.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy, transport, manufacturing, civil aviation, and culture sectors.

Hamed highlighted Egypt's business-friendly environment, given the government's incentives for investors and the competitive advantages Egypt offers, such as the incentives offered for investors in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

He said a Cabinet working group had been formed to follow up on Turkish investments in Egypt.

The two sides also discussed regulating the movement of Egyptian workers to Turkey, as well as reviewing some draft joint agreements under negotiation between both countries.

The talks also covered a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially the ongoing developments in the Middle East, including the Iranian nuclear file and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Hamed briefed the Turkish side on Egypt's role in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and the Egyptian plan for Gaza reconstruction. He outlined Egypt's stance on the situations in Libya, the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, Sudan, and Red Sea security, including the implications for Suez Canal navigation and international trade.

Meanwhile, the Turkish side praised Egypt's pivotal role in various issues, which directly contributes to maintaining regional stability.

Finally, the two sides agreed to continue exchanging high-level visits to go forward with what was agreed during the talks, push bilateral cooperation forward, and coordinate on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.