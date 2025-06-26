North Africa: Egypt Welcomes US-Announced Ceasefire Between Iran, Israel

24 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry described the ceasefire as a "substantial development" towards containing the recent dangerous escalation in the region. It said the move could mark a turning point towards ending the military confrontation and restoring calm.

Egypt said the development represented a genuine opportunity to halt the cycle of escalation and reciprocal attacks, and to create a favourable environment for resuming political and diplomatic efforts.

The statement called on both Iran and Israel to fully commit to the ceasefire and to exercise maximum restraint during this critical phase. It urged both sides to take steps that contribute to de-escalation and regional stability.

Egypt welcomed the ceasefire, saying it had long advocated for a cessation of hostilities and a reduction of tensions in its intensive communications with all concerned regional and international parties over the past weeks.

Cairo reaffirmed its commitment to continue its diplomatic efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to uphold the ceasefire and support the de-escalation path, aiming for a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the crises destabilising the region.

Egypt also reiterated that the Palestinian cause remains the core of the regional conflict, and that a just and comprehensive settlement fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people is the only path to lasting security and stability in the region and beyond. It reaffirmed its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

