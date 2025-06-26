Egypt's Participation in the World Economic Forum Meetings in China

Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, headed to Tianjin, China, to participate as a co-chair in the World Economic Forum meetings, which will be held from June 23-26, 2025, under the theme "Resilient Economic Policies to Keep Up with Global Changes."

This year's meetings focus on agile & innovative economic policies to manage evolving global trends, and are attended by high-level policymakers, private sector leaders, and entrepreneurs from over 90 countries, within a framework of constructive dialogue on the future of the global economy, in light of the rapid transformations and multi-dimensional global economic challenges.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat's agenda includes a packed schedule of high-level events and bilateral meetings. She will participate in the opening press conference of the meetings, as well as panel discussions on advanced energy and manufacturing, accelerating economic growth through innovation-based policies, in addition to a dedicated session on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In addition, the Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation will hold a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of the private sector, development partners, and governments during the meetings.

The meetings underscore four main pillars: driving transformation in the energy and manufacturing sectors by promoting the adoption of clean technology and innovative solutions to meet sustainable development goals; strengthening global trade and investment partnerships, especially in light of geopolitical changes and transformations in the global economic system; empowering regional and international cooperation through multilateral platforms to enhance integration and knowledge exchange, particularly between China and countries in the Middle East and North Africa region; and supporting inclusive and market-responsive policies, by highlighting the financing of green transformation projects and the low-carbon economy, and the role of women and future leaders in driving development.