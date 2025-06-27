Southern Africa: UNHCR Welcomes SADC's Landmark Regional Commitment to Address Forced Displacement, Fragility, and Climate Resilience

Pretoria, 26 June 2025 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warmly welcomes the outcome of the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting on Forced Displacement, Fragility Mitigation, Climate Resilience and Disaster Risk Responses, convened by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on 25 June 2025. Member States approved a regional approach that brings together these interconnected issues under a single coordinated programme.

The integrated nature of the programme reflects the recognition that forced displacement, fragility, climate shocks, and disaster risks are interlinked and require long-term, collaborative solutions. This marks a significant milestone in advancing collective action to address the humanitarian and development challenges facing Southern Africa.

"This development demonstrates that SADC is a regional leader in delivering pioneering sustainable, integrated responses to forced displacement especially as the number of families who had to flee their homes across Southern Africa continues to grow driven by conflict, climate impacts and socio-economic fragility," said Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR's Regional Director for Southern Africa.

SADC Member States have a long-standing history of generously hosting refugees, and UNHCR commends their continued commitment to providing protection and support to displaced people. The newly endorsed regional programme seeks to build on these efforts by delivering coordinated and sustainable responses that will help refugees and displaced families and their host communities thrive.

Key elements of the programme include strengthening data systems to improve planning and response, mobilizing resources from humanitarian, development, and climate funding streams, including the private sector and establishing a shared regional framework to guide donor and partner coordination, and to promote the inclusion of displaced people in national development plans to support self-reliance.

"It is a tangible example of the Global Compact on Refugees in action and reflects the continued commitment of SADC Member States to deliver on the pledges made at the Global Refugee Forums," Kapaya added.

The importance of this initiative cannot be overstated. In just two years, the number of forcibly displaced people in Southern Africa has risen by nearly 35 per cent, from 8.5 million to 11.4 million. As families continue to be uprooted by escalating violence and extreme weather, the growing scale and complexity requires a bold shift in how humanitarian and development actors work together.

UNHCR remains fully committed to working with SADC alongside other partners to build on progress already made and ensure that efforts are directed where they are most needed and will have the greatest impact.