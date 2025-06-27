Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Conflict's Survivors Have Been Through Hell, Says UN Aid Chief

The conflict-impacted people of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) urgently need much more international assistance than they are getting today, the UN's top aid official said on Thursday.

Speaking from the Goma region, whose main city was overrun by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in January, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher explained that people had suffered "decades of trauma".

The last few months have been "particularly horrific for so many", he added, referring to the lawless fall-out from heavy fighting this year between the rebel fighters and the regular DRC army that has been linked to serious human rights abuses, including potential war crimes.

"Most striking today and yesterday has been the stories of sexual violence, and sitting with women who tell horrific stories which are too horrific for me to tell here and who are trying to find the courage to rebuild their lives," the UN relief chief said.

"We're there providing that support to them, trying to help them rebuild, but they have been through hell."

Peace call

All those newly displaced by the M23 rebel advance are in addition to the five million people already living in displacement camps in eastern DRC. Today, more than 20 million people need relief assistance. "They are desperate for this conflict to end," Mr. Fletcher continued.

A day after NATO Member States agreed to a five per cent increase in funding for their collective defence, investment in the humanitarian work of the UN and its partners is at rock bottom.

In DRC, a full 70 per cent of UN aid programmes was historically funded by the United States - "amazing generosity over decades" - Mr. Fletcher noted. But today "we're seeing most of that disappearing", he insisted, forcing the humanitarian community to make "brutal choices, life-and-death choices" about who receives help.

"For these women - the survivors of sexual violence, for the kids who told me they needed water, for the communities that told me they needed shelter, medicine, these cuts are real right now and people are dying because of the cuts," the top UN official explained.

Aid teams haven't stopped

Despite the difficulties linked to the protracted nature of the conflict in DRC and the massive needs, UN aid teams and their partners are "working hard to get access to those communities," Mr. Fletcher insisted - "trying to get the airport back open, trying to get roads open, trying to unblock checkpoints that are impeding our aid from getting through".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an attempt to square the circle of the steadily diminishing amount of aid funding provided globally, Mr. Fletcher recently announced a "hyper-prioritized" plan to save 114 million lives this year. But that is dependent on receiving the necessary funding. "All we're asking for to do that is one per cent of what the world spent on defence last year," he continued.

After visiting and connecting with communities impacted time and again by the fighting, the top UN official insisted that they should not be forgotten. "They are the frontlines of the humanitarian effort," he said.

Communities on front line

"I suppose the glimmer of hope in all of this is, yes, we can work in that more efficient and prioritized way and will do that; but also, the communities here who are - basically - they've come through so much and they are determined to support each other."

And despite rising antipathy in some countries towards international cooperation including the work and peace-promoting efforts of the United Nations, Mr. Fletcher insisted that reasons for optimism remain.

"I really strongly believe there is a movement out there that will back this work, that will support this work," he told UN News. "We've got to find them. We've got to enlist them, and we've got to show them that we can deliver for them.

"And, you know, I have not given up on human kindness and human solidarity. I have not given up on the UN Charter for a second. And this work is at the heart of it."