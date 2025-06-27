Sudan: Government Decision to Rehabilitate and Maintain Kidney and Oncology Centers and Provision of Free Treatment to Patients

27 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 26, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris issued a decision on Thursday to maintain and reactivate dialysis centers that had ceased service during the war throughout Sudan, while stressing the continuity of patient treatment at the state's expense.

He also stressed the need to restore kidney transplant services within the country, which would contribute to alleviating patients' suffering and reducing the need to travel abroad.

He also emphasized the importance of rehabilitating oncology treatment centers and working to provide radiotherapy and chemotherapy services to cancer patients in various states of Sudan.

