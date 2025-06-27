Uganda: Judiciary Launches Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign At Masaka High Court

In a bid to build safer and more respectful court environments, Uganda's Judiciary on Wednesday launched an anti-sexual harassment sensitisation campaign at the Masaka High Court Circuit.

The initiative, led by the Judiciary's Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee, is part of a broader effort to raise awareness, dismantle stigma, and encourage reporting across judicial institutions.

The outreach was presided over by Supreme Court Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, who chairs the committee.

She was joined by fellow committee members including Supreme Court Justice Kibeedi Muzamiru, High Court Judge Flavia Nassuna Matovu, Chief Magistrate Martins Kirya, and Principal Human Resource Officer Susan Akello.

In her keynote address titled, "Sexual Harassment: The Elephant in the Room", Justice Tibatemwa underlined the Judiciary's responsibility to confront the issue openly and decisively.

"This is not business as usual. Victims are not helpless. We want to assure them that the Judiciary is not blind to this issue," she said, urging staff to utilise existing reporting mechanisms and speak out without fear.

Justice Kibeedi led an interactive question-and-answer session, cautioning that both genuine and false claims would be treated with equal seriousness.

He stressed the Judiciary's commitment to protecting complainants, even in cases involving external actors such as advocates.

"There are no time limits to reporting sexual harassment. Coming forward takes courage--whether now or later, your complaint will be heard," he said.

Justice Nassuna Matovu highlighted the campaign's aim to demystify sexual harassment and foster a culture of dignity within the Judiciary.

"This Committee exists to guide and empower victims," she said, explaining that many people still lacked clarity on what constitutes harassment and how to respond to it.

Lady Justice Fatima Nanziri Bwanika, the Masaka Resident Judge, described sexual harassment as both discriminatory and professionally corrosive. She called for confidential reporting channels and increased access to psychological support.

"This is not just a professional issue--it is a human one," she said.

Deputy Registrar Loe Karungi echoed these sentiments, denouncing harassment as an abuse of power. Citing the biblical story of Joseph and Potiphar's wife, she called for integrity and resilience in resisting coercion.

"Let us build a workplace where fear and manipulation have no place," she urged.

Masaka Chief Magistrate Simon Toloko praised the campaign as "timely and transformative," saying it had sparked deeper awareness within the circuit.

"This is a vital step toward eliminating sexual harassment in the Judiciary," he noted.

The event also featured a presentation by Susan Tashobya from SMC Limited/Judiciary Counseling Services, who outlined the psychological toll of sexual harassment, including anxiety, depression, and reduced productivity.

"Victims often carry emotional trauma that affects not only their work but their overall well-being," she said, calling for compassionate institutional responses and expanded mental health support.

To conclude the campaign, Justice Tibatemwa and Akello distributed printed awareness materials for dissemination across courts in the Greater Masaka region--including Rakai, Kalangala, Kyotera, Lyantonde, Bukomansimbi, and Lukaya.

The Masaka circuit becomes the latest in a series of judiciary engagements targeting structural change through education, support systems, and zero tolerance for abuse of power.