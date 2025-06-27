Zimbabwe: Stigma, Discrimination Remain the Most Damaging Barriers to Zimbabwe's HIV Response - Health Minister

STIGMA and discrimination remain the most damaging barriers to the country's national HIV response, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has said.

Addressing journalists at a Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) breakfast meeting in Harare this Thursday, Mombeshora said stigma discouraged vital actions meant to reduce the spread and treatment of HIV.

The stigma index 2.0 has risen to 69.7% from 65% between 2018 and 2023.

"Stigma and discrimination remain among the most damaging barriers to Zimbabwe's national HIV response.

"For people living with HIV, the impact goes beyond emotional distress. It is structural and systemic. Stigma, isolated individuals, erode their self-worth and discourage vital actions like HIV testing, disclosure and adherence to treatment.

"Discrimination in families, workplaces, health care settings and communities creates fear and silence that allow the virus to spread unchecked," Mombeshora said.

"Our collective commitment must be to build a pathway where every person living with HIV is treated with dignity, respect and compassion, free from judgment and fully supported to live a healthy, productive life."

The minister reported that the World Health Organisation emphasised that quality health care involved not only medicines, access, but also dignity, equity and inclusivity.

"Discrimination in health care, such as segregated queues, bridges of confrontation or denial of care, atomised public trust, discourages service use and perpetuates inequities.

"Research shows internalised stigma leads to shame, isolation, depression and loss of obesity, which reduce mental wellbeing and deter engagement with HIV services," the minister told the media.

He warned that fear of judgment causes delayed care, increasing risks of late diagnosis and treatment failure, undermining individual and public health.

Mombeshora commended the ZNNP+ for playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's national HIV response.

"You share public awareness, foster accountability and encourage dialogue that informs everything best decisions. You are not only merely conveyors of information, you are agenda setters, influencers of public sentiment and advocates for justice. Your voices are essential to advancing health equity, dispelling myths and amplifying the resilience of those affected by HIV."

To date, Zimbabwe has 1.3 million Zimbabweans living with HIV and over 96% are accessing life-saving antiretroviral therapy.

"We have reached the UNA's 95-95-95 targets ahead of schedule, a milestone reflecting our strong infrastructure, committed healthcare workers and effective multi-sector collaboration."

The country's gains on HIV remain fragile, according to Mombeshora.

"Our gains remain fragile. Between January and June this year, Zimbabwe recorded 5,932 AIDS-related deaths compared to 5,712 in the same period in 2024, an increase of 220 deaths. Reminding us, our work is still not done.

"This rise is not due to partial withdrawal of partner support. By the time key partners like the US government withdrew some funding, our institutions had adequate ARR fees and supplies.

The minister highlighted that Zimbabwe's systems had shown resilience and continued to monitor closely to ensure uninterrupted treatment.

"The government has mobilised domestic resources through SIM taxes on alcohol, tobacco, sugar drinks at the AIDS level to protect ARR fees, stockpiles and maintain service continuity.

"The Finance Ministry is reinforcing but in allocations, while we engage strategic partners to close funding gaps.

"We must, however, be candid. The transition to full domestic financing introduces complex challenges," said the Minister.