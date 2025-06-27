Africa: Donkey Skin Demand Fuels Theft, Livelihood Crisis in Kenya, Africa - Report

Nairobi — The rise in global demand for donkey skin used to manufacture ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicine made from donkey skin, has led to widespread donkey theft and sharp drops in household income across the African continent, a new report by The Donkey Sanctuary has revealed.

Titled 'Stolen Donkeys, Stolen Futures', the study indicates the devastating impact of this booming trade, especially on women and children in rural areas, who depend heavily on donkeys for livelihoods and daily survival.

Unveiled at the Pan-African Donkey Conference (PADCo) 2025, the report links the surging appetite for ejiao to the slaughter of an estimated 5.9 million donkeys annually, with Africa now bearing the brunt of this demand as China's domestic donkey population dwindles.

The research revealed that the rise in donkey theft and illegal slaughter is driving families into financial distress.

According to the report, the loss of a donkey can slash household incomes by up to 73 percent, disrupting both the local economy and the stability of entire communities.

Marianne Steele, CEO of The Donkey Sanctuary, noted that the donkey skin trade poses far-reaching risks, not only endangering the animals themselves but also undermining critical aspects of community well-being, including food security, and the economic stability of rural populations.

"The trade in donkey skins is not just a threat to animals. It is a threat to gender equality, food security, and rural livelihoods," said Steele.

According to Anne Odari Onditi, treasurer of the Association of Donkey Owners in Kenya, donkeys in many African communities are far more than just working animals; they are central to household economies.

She explained that families depend on them for essential daily tasks such as transporting goods, fetching water, and accessing markets.

"When donkeys are stolen, families are thrown into hardship. Women are forced to carry firewood, water, and produce themselves. It's painful to watch our communities suffer like this," she added.

In February 2024, the African Union member states agreed to a continent-wide moratorium on the slaughter of donkeys for their skins and committed to a strategy to protect the animals and the communities that depend on them.

As the demand for ejiao continues to fuel a black-market economy, the report places a sharp spotlight on the need for sustainable policy interventions in order to protect Africa's donkey population.