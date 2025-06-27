Kenya: We Have Evidence of Vehicles Ferrying People and Distribution Money to Cause Anarchy - Murkomen On Protest Chaos

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen now says criminals were ferried from Murang'a, Nyeri, Thika and other areas to stage an attempted coup during the Gen Z-led protests that turned chaotic on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Murkomen stated that the criminals looted and vandalized businesses and vowed tough action on perpetrators and financiers.

"We have evidence of vehicles that were ferrying people and distribution money to cause anarchy. The organizers targeted the businesses and homes of elected leaders who support government," he stated.

He indicated that the homes of MPs Kimani Ichug'wah, Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, Njoroge Wainaina and Bernard Muriuki were also targeted. "This was not just violence but an orchestrated campaign of terror and assault on our people."

He stressed that the chaos were not spontaneous or random but well organised.

He underscored the government's commitment to brnig those culpable to book.

"It was deliberate, coordinated, funded and premeditated and politically instigated. I want to assure Kenyans that the government will pursue justice relentlessly on behalf of all affected citizens. Nobody will be spared, regardless of their political or financial status."

Toll of Violence

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured. Among the fatalities was a security guard stationed at Kenya Power's Stima Plaza headquarters. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi was shot at the Kolobot Road entrance and later pronounced dead at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. Nine police stations were attacked--five of them torched--including Dagoretti, Molo and Ol Kalou. Eighty-eight police vehicles and over 90 government and private vehicles were destroyed. Five firearms were stolen from Dagoretti Police Post while four others were burned at Gachui Police Post.

Planned Violence and Political Targeting

He said the demonstrations were organised with the goal of instilling fear and destabilising the country. Protesters chanting slogans like "Take over power" and "Occupy State House" tried to overrun security barricades.

Businesses, homes, and institutions associated with government allies--including those belonging to MPs Kimani Ichung'wah, Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, and Mwangi Kiunjuri--were also attacked.

"This was a deliberate, coordinated, funded and politically instigated operation. It was terrorism disguised as dissent," Murkomen said.

Several supermarkets, electronics shops, government buildings, and even a Catholic Church property in Embu were looted and torched. Critical infrastructure, including roads and water lines, was vandalised.

Response and Next Steps

The Interior CS praised security officers for exercising restraint and successfully repelling attempts to storm State House, Parliament, and other installations. He said investigations are ongoing and that those responsible--regardless of political or financial status--will face arrest and prosecution.

"We will pursue justice relentlessly on behalf of all affected Kenyans," Murkomen said.

He called for urgent legislation to regulate public demonstrations, proposing legal frameworks that will require protest organisers to submit clear plans including purpose, routes, and timelines for police coordination.

While condemning the violence, Murkomen said the government remains open to dialogue with youth, civil society, faith leaders and other stakeholders to address deeper systemic issues.

"Kenya's strength lies in our unity. To peaceful citizens, the government stands with you. And to those who seek chaos, our resolve to defend this nation is unshakable."

The protests marked one year since the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill, which left over 60 people dead. The movement has since evolved into a broader campaign for accountability, justice and inclusive governance.