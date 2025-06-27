Uganda: Museveni Warns Officials Over Banyarwanda Discrimination

26 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

President Museveni has warned government officials against continued discrimination of Indigenous Banyarwanda by denying them national documents such as passports and identity cards, despite an executive order outlawing such practices.

Speaking during a high-level meeting at State House Entebbe, Museveni lashed out at what he termed as "bureaucratic sabotage" and demanded immediate compliance with Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, which directs that Indigenous Banyarwanda be treated as full citizens.

"There is no room for ethnic segregation in Uganda. Anyone born here and recognised by their community is Ugandan. Period," the President said.

The meeting was attended by top officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), and representatives of the Council for Abavandimwe led by activist Frank Gashumba.

Among those present were Gen. David Muhoozi, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita Gowa, Rosemary Kisembo, and Brig. Johnson Namanya Abaho.

The Council for Abavandimwe reported that some government officials continue to ask Indigenous Banyarwanda for proof of ancestry dating as far back as 1926 or to undergo naturalisation processes, despite being born and raised in Uganda.

Museveni dismissed the requirement as "illogical and outdated," pointing out that Uganda lacked a formal documentation system until the introduction of national IDs in 2014.

"Citizenship should be confirmed by local leaders and community elders not Kampala-based bureaucrats," he directed.

The President credited Frank Gashumba's persistent advocacy for prompting government attention to the issue, and reiterated that his Executive Order must be fully implemented without excuses.

"People cannot keep begging for what is rightfully theirs," Museveni added.

He concluded by warning that any further delays or acts of discrimination would not be tolerated.

