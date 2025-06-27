Rwanda Discharges 106 Ex-Combatants, Launches New Reintegration Round

The Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) on Thursday, June 26, discharged 106 former armed groups' members and started a new pre-discharge orientation programme for 114 new returnees from neighbouring DR Congo.

This was during the official ceremony at the Mutobo Demobilization Centre, in Musanze District. Following the just concluded civic education programme, officials said that vocational training workshops for the newly discharged ex-combatants will begin in September.

The discharged group comprises elements repatriated from eastern DR Congo in March, along with genocide suspect 'Brig Gen' Ezechiel Gakwerere.

Believed to have taken part in the murder of Rwanda's last queen, Rosalie Gicanda, during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Gakwerere, 61, is one of the senior members of the genocidal FDLR militia repatriated from eastern DR Congo alongside 13 others captured by AFC/M23 rebels in the war with the Congolese government coalition, early this year.