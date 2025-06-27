Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Unleashes Tirade Against Kasukuwere - Labels Ex-Minister 'Godfather of Corruption', Accuses Biti of Shady Dealings

ZANU PF businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has ignited a feud with self-exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, branding him a prime example of corruption with no moral authority to criticise others.

Tagwirei also targeted former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, suggesting the former Harare East Member of Parliament is well aware that Tagwirei possesses compromising information of his past shady dealings.

Addressing the Land Tenure Leadership Success Series in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Tagwirei claimed to possess a list of individuals who, despite accusations of corruption, dare to label him a corrupt businessman.

"If I was to stand here, and Tendai Biti knows this, and if I start to speak about his corrupt activities where will we go? If I was to talk about all these people like Kasukuwere. As for Kasukuwere, he is one of the most corrupt people I know," Tagwirei fumed.

Tagwirei asserted his alignment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's approach to corruption, suggesting the President prioritises national development over publicly denouncing corrupt individuals.

"The people who speak the most about corruption are the most corrupt. Now, have you ever seen that the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) does not speak about the people. I learn from the best. The President does not speak about people. He speaks about his vision. So, I follow the President's vision. The President's vision is not about corruption. It is about building the country," Tagwirei said.

Tagwirei may have inadvertently stirred controversy by portraying the President as indifferent to the corrosive effects of corruption, which are crippling Zimbabwe's economy.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has previously expressed strong condemnation of corruption, even deeming it a threat to national security.

Last year, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo revealed that Zimbabwe loses US$2 billion United States dollars annually to corruption through illicit deals and leakages.

Tagwirei's company, Sakunda Holdings, has faced allegations of misappropriating approximately US$3 billion United States dollars as a contracted supplier of farming inputs under the government's Command Agriculture programme between 2016 and 2019.

According to a Transparency International report, Zimbabwe's 2024 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score was 21 out of 100. Lower scores indicate higher perceived corruption. This score places Zimbabwe 158 out of 180 in the index, indicating a widespread perception of corruption within its public sector compared to other nations.