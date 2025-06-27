Zimbabwe: Zimura to Appeal Boss's Fraud Conviction, Says Ruling 'Unfair'

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has said it will appeal its Executive Director Polisile Ncube Chimhini's fraud conviction, describing the ruling as "unjust".

Chimhini was on Wednesday convicted of fraud by Harare Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu. She was facing forgery and fraud charges and was acquitted.

She was acquitted of forgery but found guilty of fraud and fined US$300.

In a statement, the ZIMURA Director of Information, Alexio Gwenzi, said a notice of appeal against both the conviction and sentence had been filed.

"ZIMURA was taken to court over allegations of misrepresentation of facts related to the filing of the CR6 form, a legally recognized document submitted to and stamped by the Registrar of Companies. This document was lawfully processed, paid for, and later tendered as evidence in the High Court in a separate case involving Phillip Chipfumbu's membership dispute.

"ZIMURA maintains that no misrepresentation, forgery, or fraud occurred in this matter. The CR6 was a legitimate filing under the Companies Act, and we firmly believe the conviction is unjust. As such, we have filed a notice of appeal to challenge both the conviction and sentence," said Gwenzi.

In July 2023, a complainant Philip Chipfumbu, filed a case against ZIMURA at the High Court and sought an audit of the music rights association. Chipfumbu later discovered that a CR6 document filed for ZIMURA by Chimhini was forged and not registered with the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property. The CR6 was only registered later in January 2024.

ZIMURA further dismissed reports that Chimhini was remanded in custody.

"Please take note that the malicious statements circulating that there was misappropriation of funds and that Mrs Chimhini was remanded in custody are mere lies aimed at tarnishing her image and brand Zimura. The fraud case is in relation to the CR6 form that was filed in the High Court of Zimbabwe," said Gwenzi.

Earlier today, in a series of Facebook posts, Chimhini wrote, "Don't worry I'm safe, one doesn't go with a phone in jail".