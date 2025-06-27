South Africa: Eastern Cape Flood Death Toll Increases to 101

The death toll from the devastating floods that struck the Eastern Cape earlier this month has risen to 101, the provincial government confirmed on Thursday.

Briefing the media on the provincial government's response to the June disaster incident on Thursday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Zolile Williams, said the victims include 63 adults and 38 children, with 32 children identified as learners, while two remain missing.

The OR Tambo and Amathole Districts remained the most severely affected areas due to loss of lives and the displacement of families, damaged infrastructure, livestock losses and learners missing examinations.

"The OR Tambo District alone accounts for 77 of the deceased, with Amathole District 10, Alfred Nzo District five, Chris Hani District five, Joe Gqabi District two, and Sarah Baartman District two," Williams said.

He also noted that among those who lost their lives include public servants, who were the first responders.

Ongoing relief efforts

The MEC said the provincial government remains in the first phase of disaster management response, including Immediate Response and Humanitarian Relief, which is characterised by the provisions made to ensure that all affected people are safe and basic needs are met.

He noted that the provincial government has activated response systems, enabled through the District Development Model (DDM) approach, and in line with National Disaster Response Standard Operating Procedures, as well as in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

Humanitarian partners include Gift of the Givers, Al Imdaad Foundation, the Black Coffee Foundation, and Asfraful Aid. Corporates such as Old Mutual, MTN, and local businesses and supermarkets continues to reach communities whose homes and belongings were destroyed by the floods.

"These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in responding swiftly to emergencies," Williams said.

Williams also acknowledged ongoing support from ordinary citizens who have extended a helping hand to those in need, including those whose presence and contributions have brought hope and comfort to the affected families during this time of need.

He said government continues to appeal for continued support from the private sector, businesses, and individuals to assist with donations of food, clothing, blankets, furniture, and other essentials. Some affected families have commenced laying their loved ones to rest.

"Burial support that is being provided has been made possible by AVBOB who have pledged to offer the storage of the bodies, burial services and transportation of the human remains to the area identified by the family for burial.

"From today, we are expecting that 31 of the bodies will be buried across the provinces and this includes two learners from Jumba Senior Secondary School who are being buried in Ngqeleni, as well as Nomonde Ntlabathi, who was an Enrolled Nursing Assistant at Bedford Orthopedic Hospital, who will be buried in Centane on Saturday, together with her three grandchildren," Williams said.

Through the Department of Education and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), government has also provided financial assistance to the families to assist with funerals preparations.

"We remain grateful to our social partners who have provided groceries to the families."