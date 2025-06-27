Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Nigeria's Tax Reform Bills Into Law

26 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The bills reform not just the tax collection agencies but also issues like who is eligible to pay tax and how the tax revenue should be shared.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed into law the four bills that comprehensively reform Nigeria's tax system.

The four bills signed into law are the Nigeria Tax Bill, The Nigerian Tax Administration bill, National Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the bills seek to reform not just the tax collection agencies but also issues like who is eligible to pay tax and how the tax revenue should be shared.

Mr Tinubu signed the bills on Thursday afternoon at the State House, Abuja.

After the signing, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zachaeus Adedeji, and that of the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, addressed journalists. Part of the reforms is the renaming of the FIRS to the National Revenue Service with an expanded scope of revenue collection and not just tax.

The heads of the Senate and House committees on finance also attended the signing and the press briefing.

The effective date for the implementation of the new laws is 1 January 2026.

